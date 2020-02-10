The Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) will hold a free Taxpayer Assistance Day at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The taxpayer assistance event is open to all taxpayers who are required to file a municipal income tax return for any RITA municipality.



Agents will be on-site to answer questions and assist with RITA municipal income tax return preparation. To receive assistance, attendees need to bring all applicable tax documentation, including Social Security Numbers for themselves and spouses, W2(s) from all employers and Form 1099(s); Federal Schedules C, E and F; Federal Forms K-1, 2106 and 1040; and addresses and dates for each residence during 2019. RITA agents will work with taxpayers on a first-come, first-served basis and wait times may occur.



The City of Cuyahoga Falls reminds residents and businesses that the filing deadline for 2019 municipal income tax returns is April 15.



Returns may be filed online, by mail, or in person. RITA provides two ways to file and pay online: Fastfile and MyAccount. FastFile is for individuals who are ready to file a 2019 municipal income tax return in one online session. No login, User ID or Password is necessary. MyAccount is for all other individual income tax returns, and exemptions, with the exception of amended returns, which must be filed by mail or in person. To file by mail, forms and instructions may be downloaded at www.ritaohio.com, or picked up at the Cuyahoga Falls Library or the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building.



Returns must be received or postmarked by the filing due date.



In general, filing is mandatory for residents age 18 and older, non-residents who earn income that is not subject to employer withholding, and non-residents who conduct business in the City. An exemption may be filed by retirees, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, or individuals of any age with no taxable income. For an explanation of filing requirements, visit www.ritaohio.com/individuals/home/NeedToFile.



As of Jan. 1, 2019, RITA serves as an agent of the City of Cuyahoga Falls and is responsible for the administration and collection of all municipal tax payments and tax forms for current and prior tax years. For more information, contact RITA Customer Service at 1-800-860-7482 or the City of Cuyahoga Falls Income Tax Department at 330-971-8220.



RITA is a non-profit governmental agency and the largest municipal income tax collection agency in the State of Ohio. For more information about RITA, please visit www.ritaohio.com.