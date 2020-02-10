To end January, Loudonville FFA had three officer books reach a state FFA ranking of gold with their chapter scrapbook, secretary’s book and treasurer’s book.



Chapter historian Conner Portz earned a perfect score on the scrapbook by creating a book with over 80 pictures with captions that were organized in chronological order, along with over 20 articles that were written and sent throughout the year by reporter Joshua Rhamey. The scrapbook also included newsletters, social media posts and chapter memorabilia.



Jenna Book earned a gold rating on the secretary’s book by having quality minutes from at least four meetings, correspondence and thank you notes from throughout the year, the yearly calendar, and more.



Treasurer Cody Morris earned a gold rating with monthly reports, a yearly budget, receipts for the calendar year and more.



All three officers have earned going on stage at the Ohio FFA Convention in May to pick up their state pins. Loudonville FFA is very proud of them for completing their jobs as 2019-20 officers. It has been several years since all three books earned gold ratings.