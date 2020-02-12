East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Story Time & More (baby/toddler), Friday, Feb. 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Story Time & More (family), Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Knitting Club, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 12:30-2 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



Teens Create, Thursday, Feb. 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Lego Club, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided).



Story Time & More (family), Thursday, Feb. 20, 11-11:45 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.