100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A large delegation of employees from Morgan Engineering, described as 500 strong, were the special guests at the large tabernacle built in a day as were a group of 22 Civil War veterans. The topic of Evangelist Miller’s sermon was "excuses."



— Mary Haidet, a 16-year-old high school pupil, went to the Carnegie Library for the purpose of writing a theme for school. Upon leaving the library at 7:45 p.m. for home, she noticed she was being followed by a man. She hurried her steps and the man hurried his proportionately. She was on Arch Avenue, nearing Waugh Street, when she heard the man’s footsteps getting closer to her and turned to see that he was but a few steps from her and she gave a scream. As she did, the man struck her over the head with a blunt instrument and felled her to the sidewalk in an unconscious condition. The scream had attracted some people who were on the street and they hastened to her to give assistance as the assailant fled. In a dazed condition, the girl was taken to the home of Prof. and Mrs. H.M. Wherry in the 900 block of South Arch Avenue. No clue to the identity of the man was found.



— Sarah Edna Miller, 35, died at her home in the 100 block of South McKinley Avenue, one of the season’s first reported victims of influenza. Daughter of J.M. Taylor, a resident of the 200 block of West Columbia Street, she was also survived by her husband, A.O. Miller and one child, Gladys, 3.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Garfield’s Pfc. Michael H. Benning was seriously wounded in France on Jan. 17 when shrapnel entered his neck, passed through his larynx and lodged in his spine while serving with the 79th Division of the Seventh Army.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— On the occasion of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12), Thomas Hamlin, owner of the Hamlin and Son Furniture Store and a student of the 16th president for 30 years, shared his thoughts about the "Great Emancipator." Hamlin said that there were too many misconceptions about Lincoln, who had become characterized as a saint and a Samaritan. Hamlin believed Lincoln was a master politician and and strategist who was usually right.



— For the second time in her 11 years of life, Kathryn Harlan, a resident of the 1000 block of Parkside Drive, was celebrating her birthday on Friday the 13th. A fifth-grader at Parkway Elementary and a member of Girl Scout Troop 122, she said she was not superstitious.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— The Alliance Flea Market, located on Route 62 east of Alliance in Smith Township, was destroyed by fire late on a Saturday night. Arson had been ruled out as the cause of the blaze that resulted in more than $1 million in damages. Approximately 125 firefighters and nine trucks from six departments — Sebring, Beloit, Alliance, Lexington Township, Homeworth and Damascus — battled the fire for six hours (10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.) in frigid temperatures near zero with a wind chill factor well below that. They were also hampered by a lack of water, using 1,200 feet of hose connected to a hydrant at Mahoning Avenue and State Street. The cause was under investigation. There were approximately 40 vendors set up in the building that operated on Saturdays and Sundays only.