The Deborah Group of the First Christian Church met recently in the church parlor with eight members present. The meeting was opened with the CWF prayer and 12 calls and four books were reported.



The secretary/treasurer’s reports were given and the treasurer reported the annual soup dinner was a success.



The following dates were mentioned for events in February:



• Feb. 16-23, week of compassion offerings



• Feb. 25, Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner, 5:30 p.m. at the church, hosted by Christian Men’s Fellowship



• Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday



Louella Nichols and Diana Nichols will send cards to shut-ins.



The program was presented by Louella Nichols from "The Message."



The meeting closed with the CWF prayer.



Hostesses for the evening were Charlotte Farmer and Marjorie Holmes. A Valentine’s Day theme was used for the table decorations.



The hostess gift was won by Diana Nichols.