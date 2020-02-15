Every month, Carlin Elementary School teacher Jody Lynn Oesch gave her second-graders a free book. She was always involved in Ravenna’s Title 1 Nights that encourage families to read together. And before her unexpected passing on Jan. 13, she was facilitating a continuing education course for her fellow teachers focused on how to get books to children and make them life-long readers.



Now, the teachers in that course, Books for All, are working to preserve Oesch’s memory and honor her passion for literacy with a community-wide book drive.



"As the society and environment is changing, we noticed more and more how kids are not having the ability to read at home. They’re not getting the fairytales, that enrichment at home and that bonding time with parents. Jody tried to get books in their hands by any means possible. That was her passion and that’s why we’re doing this," said Loretta Totaro, a Carlin third-grade teacher and Books for All facilitator.



Led by the Books for All teachers, the Ravenna school district has been collecting books from staff members and the Ravenna community for the past few weeks, and collected more books from the staff members at Rootstown Elementary School, where Oesch’s children attend.



Rootstown Elementary Principal Jeffrey Turner initially reached out to Carlin Principal Robert Mittiga about donating books to the school library in honor of Oesch. However, because Carlin is closing next school year, they decided it would be better to donate to the book drive.



On Tuesday, the Books for All teachers organized their first batch of book donations, placing a sticker in each book that reads "This book was donated in honor of Jody Oesch, an amazing teacher who instilled the love of reading in so many. Please read and enjoy in her memory."



They placed the books in colorfully decorated boxes, each of which featured a photo of Oesch. The boxes of books will be delivered to locations throughout Ravenna that are frequented by children, such as doctor’s offices, community centers and hair salons. Additionally, boxes of books will be at RavenPack pickups, so that children can choose their own age-appropriate book.



As they worked, the teachers, all of whom worked at the elementary level, also reminisced about their times with Oesch, including Olivia Ipoletta, now a West Park kindergarten teacher who was Oesch’s student teacher six years ago.



"She was so organized and caring. She would do anything for the kids to help them grow and learn. She was very committed to her job, and she would just go above and beyond for every child no matter what their need was. She truly loved her students," Ipoletta said.



Carlin second-grade teacher Shannon Mott, who worked with Oesch for over 20 years, recalled how they graduated from the University of Akron at the same time, but did not meet until they both started teaching at Tappan Elementary School in Ravenna.



"I think she would be tickled. She would so appreciate this and I think it would mean a lot to her. It just shows how much she’s loved," said Mott.



West Main second-grade teacher Jen Kline, who worked with Oesch for 14 years, remembered how well the two worked together, in part because Oesch could provide the organizational abilities while Kline could provide the artistic flair.



"It means everything [to be a part of this project]. I was thrilled when I heard about it, and I think she would be ecstatic and so proud. I just hope it continues. I think it will," Kline said.



The teachers are still determining how to make the book drive an ongoing project, but course facilitator Angela Kohl, Title One teacher, said they have discussed refilling the boxes as the books dwindle, or holding large-scale book drives every February.



Kohl added that donated books may be dropped off at any of Ravenna’s elementary schools at any time.



