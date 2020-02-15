Just a few minutes ago I spoke with someone I have worked with for years here at UH Samaritan. As we parted ways I thought, "I should ask her what she does all day." I’m not suggesting she doesn’t do anything. I’m sure she does things that keep this organization up and running. I simply don’t know exactly what most of those things are. Whatever our profession, our business, or our area of expertise, you and I cannot know everything about everything. Today I’d like to mention a few of the services related to heart and vascular health. My timing is not random. Thursday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. we are hosting a presentation about some of the services provided followed by a tour of our Cath Lab at UH Samaritan Medical Center. More details at the end of this article.



When we talk about heart services where do we start? Let’s start with routine checkups with our primary care providers? Here we talk about any symptoms of heart or blood vessel disease and risk factors we can control. Even if there are no symptoms it may still be appropriate to have a Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring, which does require an order from our primary care provider or our cardiologist. This is a no cost procedure if performed at a University Hospitals facility, like UH Samaritan. Calcium Scoring is a fast and easy first step screening to assess our risk of hardening of the arteries in the heart (Coronary Artery Disease – CAD). Ask your doctor or nurse practitioner if a Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring would be wise for you.



From one extreme (no symptoms) to the other extreme (actively have a heart attack), different symptoms call for different tests. We’re somewhat familiar with open heart surgery and placement of stents. But between the calcium score screening and surgery there are many possible tests that help physicians know exactly what they are dealing with. EKGs we know. Stress tests we know. Diagnostic cardiac catheterization (having a cath) we are somewhat familiar with. But have you heard of coronary computed tomography angiogram or CTA? A CTA uses advanced CT (CAT scan), along with a dye given through a simple IV, to obtain high-resolution, 3D pictures of the moving heart and larger blood vessels. Faster and less invasive than a cardiac cath, CTA heart imaging helps determine if plaque buildup has narrowed the blood vessels that supply the heart. If our medical professionals think we need a more invasive catheterization, by all means, I trust them. But this is a really cool tool to help those people who have moderate risk determine who is truly in danger of having a heart event.



Not every blood vessel problem affects our heart. Claudication is pain in our thigh, calf or buttocks that happens when we walk. At first, this pain goes away when we rest. Over time, we may no longer be able to walk because the pain is so severe, or at its worst can produce non-healing wounds in the feet. This pain may be a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). This is when narrowed or blocked arteries reduce the blood flow to our legs. Body parts that don’t get enough blood flow tend to cry about it (PAIN!). University Hospital’s Cardiologist Dr. Jun Li is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, and vascular interpretation. One of her specialties is peripheral blood vessels, and she will be telling us about her work in diagnosing and treating these conditions Thursday, March 5.



This is by no means all we do, but it is a start. I’ll wrap things up by telling you how you can find out more. On Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m., our UH Samaritan staff would like to show off our Cath Lab and explain some of the lesser known vascular services and procedures performed here. University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute’s cardiologist Dr. Jun Li also will discuss some of her specialties, including Peripheral Artery Disease, Pulmonary Embolisms and Carotid Artery Disease. While you are here you will be able to sign up for our upcoming FREE PAD screening (Sorry, I’m still arranging dates). We will meet in the Tower Conference Room (Basement under Emergency Department Lobby) UH Samaritan Medical Center, 1025 Center Street, Ashland OH. Registration for this FREE evening is appreciated at 419-207-2563.



— Steven Baldridge, RN, is staff educator at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.