Kent Rainbow Weekend will take place on March 6 and 7 with a host of entertainment for all in downtown Kent.



Headlining the event will be Comedian Judy Gold, with a live performance at The Kent Stage. Gold has had stand-up specials on HBO and Comedy Central, as well as appearances on "Murphy Brown," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Inside Amy Schumer," Netflix’s "Friends From College" and Showtime’s "I’m Dying Up Here." She is the author of "I Can Say That," forthcoming from Dey Street Books, and host of weekly hit podcast Kill Me Now. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each in advance and $30 on the day of event). Tickets are available at www.thekentstage.org .



A weekend kickoff will take place at Venice Cafe from 5 to 6 p.m. March 6, where guests can pick up free Rainbow Weekend buttons and hear welcome remarks by representatives from Main Street Kent, the City of Kent, and Kent State University.



"We’re excited to bring our first event like this to Kent, where art, music, fun, inclusivity and acceptance are all a part of everyday life," said Heather Malarcik, executive director of Main Street Kent. Kent Rainbow Weekend t-shirts are available for pre-order only until Feb. 28 at https://www.mainstreetkent.org/product/kent-rainbow-weekend-tee/.



Many activities are planned during the day on March 7, including educational sessions, art exhibits and activities, and an all-ages drag brunch. Then on Saturday evening, festivities will continue with the Rainbow Weekend Bar Crawl, sponsored by Absolut. Ticket holders will receive an Absolut mason jar, rainbow swag, and a raffle ticket for a grand prize when they check in between 5 and 8 p.m. at Venice Cafe.



Guests can visit as many or as few locations as they wish, as they enjoy drag karaoke, DJs, live music, open mic night, and more. Tickets are $15 each, available https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kent-rainbow-weekend-bar-crawl-tickets-92122152839.



Full details about programming can be found on the Main Street Kent website: https://www.mainstreetkent.org/events/kent-rainbow-weekend/. Proceeds from various aspects of the event will benefit the Kent State LGBTQ Center Emergency Fund, Theodore Roosevelt High School’s Gay Straight Alliance, and others.