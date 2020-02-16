Whatever you like to read, the Kent Free Library has a book club for you.



• Monday Morning Book Group: 11 a.m. March 2, "The Way I Heard It," by Mike Rowe. This book group meets the first Monday morning of every month at 11 a.m. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk. This program is for adults. No registration is required.



• Thursday Morning Book Group: 11 am.. March 12, "Vincent and Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers," by Deborah Heiligman. Join fellow book lovers on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. for a discussion of selected fiction or nonfiction titles. New members are welcome. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk or check out the Ohio Digital Library for a title. This program is for adults. No registration is required.



• Read the Classics Book Club: 7 p.m. March 17, "Man’s Search for Meaning," by Viktor E. Frankl. For nearly 12 years, this all-ages group has been meeting to discuss classic and award-winning novels, nonfiction, and plays. Join this group on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Bumphrey Room. Stop by the Check Out Desk to sign out each month's selection. This program is for adults.



• Treat Your Shelf Book Club: 6:30 p.m. March 30, "Water Dance," by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Enjoy a discussion with the Treat Your Shelf Book Club, which meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies are available at the Check Out Desk. This program is for adults ages 18+. No registration is required.



For more information, call the Adult Services Manager Kristen Pool at 330-673-4414 or email her at Kristen.Pool@kentfreelibrary.org.