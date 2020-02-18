Waterloo High School social studies teacher and Army Reservist Peter Negron’s basement is part man cave, part military museum.



There’s the giant jukebox and pool table, a bar made entirely of ammunition cases he purchased from the Ravenna arsenal, World War II propaganda posters, guidons, various cannons, a World War II helmet with his great uncle’s liner, and a Navy talker helmet.



There’s also a curious collection of coins resting on the chair rail.



But this isn’t a series of buffalo nickels or Morgan silver dollars. Instead, they’re challenge coins, coveted medallions secretly passed between military personnel to denote camaraderie or a job well done.



"People don’t just hand them to you. It’s an honor to get them. A lot would rather get that than an army achievement award because of the meaning behind it. Ribbons can be impersonal, but a coin that’s custom made, you remember who gave you that," Negron said.



There are many legends about how the tradition was started, Negron said, with some stories dating back to Roman legions when soldiers would receive a bonus in the form of a specially marked coin that they ended up keeping as a souvenirs. Another says that the tradition started in World War II when they gave coins as identifications that were worn as necklaces, and another says that they were started during the Vietnam War when special forces began issuing coins for surviving a mission.



"There are all of these wild stories, but basically they all end up being a way to identify that you had been a part of a specific unit, at a specific time and as the tradition grew, the coins took on a life of their own," he said, adding that now the coins are used by police departments and even the president and vice president of the United States.



Negron, currently the acting sergeant major for the 10th battalion of the Army Reserve, currently has around 20 coins in his collection and received his first from the National Guard in the early ’90s.



Several are emblazoned with the Norse god Odin, a symbol of the 10th battalion, while others can also function as a bottle opener.



He has coins that he earned, like the one he received for taking first with the marksmanship team at an All Army Reserve Championship, or the CFLCC coin, which reads "We will not falter, we will not fail, Patton’s Own" and is now displayed in an old T-wall, that he received when he reenlisted in theater.



Others, he received for being "in the right place at the right time," like the coin given to him by R. Lee Ermey, who played Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in the 1987 film "Full Metal Jacket," when they were shooting near each other at a national match, and another from Michael Glenn Mullen, the 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a USO tour.



"When I look at these, I can remember back to when I got it. They’re all significant," Negron said.



In each instance, he received the coins through a handshake, as is tradition.



"When you feel it, you know, and the tradition is when you get coined, you immediately put it in your pocket and then later on, when you’re alone, you take it out and see what it looks like so that you’re not boastful," Negron explained.



Besides being tokens of accomplishment, the coins can also used in a type of drinking game, with military members shouting "coin check" and whoever does not have a coin on them has to pay for the round of beers. Other times the challenge is about who has the highest ranking coin, based on who issued the coin.



In addition to receiving coins, Negron has had the opportunity to "coin" others. He coined his friend and best man, Damian DeGenova, with a 101st Airborne Division coin that he received when he was promoted in Kandahar after DeGenova’s father, who had been in that same division in Korea, passed away. He also coined his two children with his own personal wooden challenge coins he commissioned from Route 14 Embroidery in Ravenna.



"There are rules. I personally paid for my coins and because I did that, I can give them to whomever I want. I also have ones that the unit paid for, and so I’m restricted to giving those to army personnel or someone who works for the military in a civilian capacity," Negron explained.



Recently, he extended the tradition to the Waterloo community. After the high school received the Purple Star award from the state for commitment to military families, Negron had Waterloo challenge coins made. The varsity basketball team then handed the coins out to veterans through handshakes at the military appreciation night.



"I think it’ll resonate with the veterans. I think it’ll be a proud moment for all the veterans in the school district, and I’m looking forward to it."



