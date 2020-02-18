Weather



Tuesday: Steady rain. High of 49, low of 24.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 39, low of 20.



Dentistry from the Heart



OHIOSmiles team will host the 7th Annual Dentistry From the Heart (DFTH) event on Feb. 21, to provide free dental care for adults 18 years and older. During the event, patients will receive their choice of a free extraction, filling, or cleaning on a "first-come, first-served" basis.



The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the event, call 740-439-2501 or visit website at www.ohiosmiles.com.



Shrove Tuesday



On Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at The First Christian Church, enjoy Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, marking the eve of the beginning of Lent. A menu of French toast, pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee will be served. The church is located at 1127 Beatty Ave.



During this event, there will be a burning of last year’s Palm Sunday palms to be used at Ash Wednesday service the next day on Feb. 26. The community is invited to this low key Mardi Gras celebration, cost is by free. Donation will be accepted, with half the proceeds to benefit Feed My People and half to Disciple organizations that feed hungry children around the country. All are welcome.



Think Spring!



Cambridge Main Street is thinking ahead to warmer weather! Sponsors for the 2020 Flower Basket Program are now being accepted. Baskets costs exceed $3,000 each year, and sponsorships help defray the expense. Sponsor a basket in honor of a loved one, your business, or just because. Sponsorships are $75 for one basket, $140 for two baskets and donations are tax deductible. Call the office at 740-439-2238 for more information.



Thought of the day



The good Lord pardon every one That prepareth his heart to seek God.



2 Chron. 30:18-19