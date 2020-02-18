A grand jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court recently returned indictments against eight individuals including a dozen felony drug-related offenses.



Those indicted by the grand jury included:



• Joshua Lee Williams, 26, Caldwell, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.



• Eric Eugene Bailey, 45, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, with a forfeiture of money specification.



• Rakeen Tashawn Emanuel, 24, Columbus, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.



• Sherman Eugene Jones, 51, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.



• Shane Blu Price, 39, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Aaron Nicholas Conner, 28, Zanesville, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.



• Thomas J. Beck, 37, Cambridge, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.



• Shaun Lee Lajiness, 41, Cambridge, arson, a fourth-degree felony.



Individuals indicted by the grand jury are scheduled to appear in the common pleas court at a future date and time for arraignment hearings.