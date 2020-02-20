Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: What is the most important thing you have learned in school so far?



Elliot Schaaf



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



The most important thing I have learned in school is phonix. It is the most important because it activates your whole brain. You can learn to chop out words. It also helps you learn to read and write a lot better because you know what word you’re reading or how to spell lots of different words. Usually it is easy to remember because your brain is activated. That is why I think phonix is the most important thing I’ve learned this year!



Addisyn Schwartzwalder



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



I think the most imporind thing that I learned is about are body parts because if you didin’t know you could not say the name. And if your friend needed help about the body parts you would not know. And if your teacher asking a queashin and she calls on you you will not know the ansurs. And your friend seas this hey what is the answr and you can’t tell them. And peopple will just guess the answr. That is why that is the most imporind thing to learn.



Denver Kruty



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



The most important thing is! MATH!!! What I am learning in math is multiplication and divion and graphs. I prefer multiplication than divion! I know what 3x8 is? It is 24. Whats important in math is the numbers! The greatest part of my math is multiplication. I love math and it is my favorite subject. That is why I think math is the most important thing I’ve learned in school so far.



Kadynce Eagle



3rd Grade



Reagan Elementary



The most important thing that I have learned in school this year is technology and writing. Technology is important because when I grow up I will need to know how computers work so I can search stuff up. It also helps me learn how to type it helped me now I can type better. Writing helped me learn how to spell. Writing also helps my hand writing. Also, math and reading are important because when you grow up you will need math. It will also help you in your job. Reading will help you in school and in your job. Also, it will help you in alot of public places.



Treyton Case



3rd Grade



Reagan Elementary



Here I’m going to tell you three paragraphs of what I have learned in school.



I learned a lot of math. I learned multiplication and subtraction.



I learned how cheese is made at a farm in a field trip.



I have learned that you can help the world with anything.



Sara Donatini



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



The most important thing i've learned in school this year is at the begininng of the year we had lots of tests the first week. All of those tests were really important. I have learned lots of things this year. There is a book that’s called the grossology book there is lots of gross stuff I learned in it, but you guys probably don’t wanna know all gross things I learned in it. In math we are learning about fractions thats pretty important. Those are a few things I have learned this year that is important.



Maclynn Squire



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



There are a lot of important things to learn in school, but I think the most valuable, to me at least, is how to make friends with other kids, and also learning about them. There are a few people I’d love to hang out with, and a few I’d rather hang back from, but I think the most treasurable thing there is to learn in school is to carefully think and learn about people before you give them a "bad rap" or just decide you don’t like them. For all of you know they may be struggling in life, or they could be really nice people. Just because you don’t like the choices that a person makes does not mean they’re a bad person. That is the most valuable thing I’ve learned this year.



Kloie Foley



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



In science we were learning about the solar system. We are about to start comets, mediors, and astroides. Before, we were learning about planets. We did an Alien project, we used what we learned about the planets for it. So I named my aline Fuzzy and he is from Neptune. I had a blast making Fuzzy. So the alien project and learning about other people’s alien’s was favorite.



Mason Hall



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



These are the most important things I have learned so far. I have learned fraction. I have learned that fractions are harder than I thought. I have learned that to write 4 paragraph essay and I have learned that that’s not easy to write 100 words. I have learned how to make a strong tree. I love doing times in math. I have learned how to write in cursive. These are the things I have learned this school year.



Gavin Spicer



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



The most important thing I learned this year was multiplication. Multiplication helped me learn division. Multiplication is like addition. Multiplication is times so its lik 2x2=4 all your doing is 2 two times. Multiplication can help in life because if you need to measure something you can do multiplication instead of doing addition or subtraction. That is the most important thing I learned this year.



Sara Smith



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



Kindness is the most important thing I learned this year. Kindness means to help others. I learned kindness in school because we need to be kind. To be kind you need kindness. You can be happy. You can be hopeful. When you use kindness you can treat others kindly, nicely, help others, and be hopeful and happy. That is why I think kindness is the most important thing I have learned this year.



Kaelynn Paramore



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



The most important thing I have learned this year was math. Multiplication is fun because it is easy. Greater than and less than is fun to draw the sins. Subtraction is imporant because you need to pay the bills when you get older. Fractions are important because it helps you cut pizza. That is why I like math.