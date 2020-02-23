A Third Thursday Supper will take place at the Presbyterian Church in Cumberland. It will be in the church social hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include soups (vegetable, chili, cheesy potato, clam chowder), sandwiches (hot dogs, Coney dogs, sloppy joes, shredded chicken), tossed salad and desserts. The cost of the meal is by donation. There will also be 12 oz. cheese packs on sale for $5 each.



Feb. 24 — The Cumberland/Spencer Township Neighborhood Watch will host a drug information session at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Cumberland United Methodist Church at the intersection of Main and Cambridge streets (SR’s 146 and 340) in Cumberland.



This will be about dealing with and recognizing drugs. The program is to be presented by Lt. Jason Mackey of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.



Feb. 25 — The next meeting of Valley Grange 1586 will take place at the Center United Methodist Church on Cadiz Road (US 22) east of Cambridge. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. The grange will provide chicken, coffee, and tableware. Those attending should bring sides, salads, or desserts.



March 2 — The next regular meeting of the Cumberland Village Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the village building on Mill Street.



March 3-4 — The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District’s Recycling Trailer is scheduled to be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street in Cumberland. Please do not place trash in the trailer or leave items on the ground next to the trailer. The recycling trailer’s schedule is subject to change.



Wednesdays — There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian church in Cumberland at the intersection of Main and Church streets.



Thursdays — Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 to 9 p.m., weather permitting. (The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School located on SR 146 in Chandlersville.)



Remember when severe winter weather conditions are afoot, to check to see if your event is still taking place before venturing out.