The 4-H Inspire Kids to Do campaign helps kids grow into True Leaders through inspirational, hands-on learning experiences. Join 4-H members from across the county as they celebrate Guernsey County 4-H Week, Feb. 23-29.



4-H is a nonformal educational program for youth five years old and in Kindergarten through December 31 of the year a youth turns 19 years of age. 4-H Inspires Kids to Do through research-based curriculum delivered through community clubs, after school programs, school programming, special interest groups, and camping programs. With over 700 youth active in 37 community 4-H clubs and over 700 youth participating in school programming, is it safe to say 4-H Grows Here. 4-H inspires family oriented participation as well. Nearly 150 adult volunteers participate in 4-H volunteer education and development opportunities annually in order to facilitate youth development experiences in 4-H community clubs countywide.



4-H has the opportunity to "Inspire Kids to Do" in so many areas; from animals to natural resources, from nutrition to fitness, from arts to woodworking, from robots to genealogy, from electronics to cake decorating, the opportunities are endless with nearly 200 4-H projects available. 4-H inspires youth to grow through travel and adventure. In addition to attending 4-H day and residential camps locally, 4-H members have the opportunity to participate in camps at the state and national level. We Inspire Kids to Do in Guernsey County 4-H and we are proud of it! Want to learn more about 4-H and how we Inspire Kids to Do? You can attend 4-H Kick-Off, an open house event for current and potential 4-H families, scheduled for Feb. 27, at Buckeye Trail Elementary School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants can check out the project fair, with approximately 30 different projects displayed by current 4-H members, take a look at any of the nearly 200 project books, learn about older youth opportunities, participate in Cloverbud activities and learn how to join 4-H.



To learn more about 4-H, contact OSU Extension Guernsey County at 740-489-5300, look online at http://guernsey.osu.edu or follow us on Facebook "Guernsey County 4-H." Deadline to enroll youth for 2020 participation is 4:30 p.m. April 1.