LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award Banquet, a tradition in the village since 1957, has been set for Saturday, March 14 at Loudon Post 257 of the American Legion.



Tickets for the dinner event are on sale now at the Chamber office, with a deadline to order set for March 2. Tickets also can be ordered by email to chamber@loudonvillechamber.com, or through the Chamber website, www.Loudonvillechamber.com. Tickets are $37 per person.



Dinner is being catered by Exclusively Yours Catering, Millersburg, with a menu of seasoned Italian chicken bruschetta, signature roast beef, red skin potatoes with butter and parsley, tossed salad, roll and butter, cheesecake with toppings and punch.



Live music will be provided.



Highlights of the banquet will include presentation of the Community Service Award. Last year’s recipient was area farmer Carl Ayers.



Another highlight will be a newer Chamber tradition, presentation of Keys to the Village awards.



A speaker is on the agenda, but Chamber Executive Director Valerie Spreng said the speaker has not been finalized.



Doors will open at 5 p.m. for social hour, with dinner served at 6 p.m.