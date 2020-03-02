Loudonville Public Library is looking to get opinions on how it can best meet the needs of our community via materials, programs, services and community engagement.



It is conducting an online survey to better understand the needs of the community so it can continue to grow and evolve to best serve its patrons.



Please take this brief online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8CF9KX8



After completing the survey, you have the option to enter a raffle drawing or participate in a focus group. If you are interested, please provide your contact information. If you would like to remain anonymous you may do so, but you will not be placed in the drawing. The State Library of Ohio will be facilitating a focus group to learn more about Loudonville Public Library users and the local community.



The library will have this survey posted in multiple locations both online and in physical form. Please only fill out one survey per person.