My husband put down his phone, where he had been looking at Facebook, and said, "No matter what you post, someone makes it about politics." I tried to think of subjects where politics would never enter.



I said, "The eensy weensy spider went up the water spout." But no, that could be politicized several ways! "Down came the rain and washed the spider out/Up came the sun and dried up all the rain/So the eensy weensy spider went up the spout again." You could start with the idea that the sun rises, a cause of much controversy in Copernicus’s day, but ancient history now. Or is anything ever ancient history? How about concerns over drenching rains and parching dry spells in quick succession? And kudos to the spider for just starting over, not waiting for FEMA.



Then I thought of Jack and Jill, who went up the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack fell down and broke his crown, and Jill came tumbling after. Start with the convention that Jack is always listed first (see also Hansel and Gretel). Why is that, pray tell? Then consider why they went up a hill to fetch water. Were the streams naturally found downhill polluted? (By whom?) Why did they have to use a pail? Was their under-served area behind in infrastructure improvements? Jack broke his crown. (Makes you think of Prince Harry, doesn’t it?) Or it makes you think of the consequences of traumatic head injuries among rambunctious boys. Jill, of course, knew how to take a fall and be safe.



How about "Rock-a-bye baby, in the treetop/When the wind blows, the cradle will rock/When the bough bends, the cradle will fall/And down will come baby, cradle and all." What is this child, homeless? Where is the child’s mother? Working two jobs for a pittance, and no daycare? Is that cradle cushioned against such mishaps? Don’t get me started on Humpty Dumpty: insurance liability and fumbling bureaucrats!



You do know that Ring Around a Rosie and Three Blind Mice were about scalding scandals from the get-go? But that’s ancient history now.