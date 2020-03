The Tuscora Stamp Club of Tuscarawas County is having a stamp show, bourse, and stamp auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18, in the Tuscora Park Pavilion in New Philadelphia.



There will be stamp dealers and a U.S. Postal Service booth at the show, where collectors can purchase stamps and supplies. The stamp auction will start at 4 p.m.