Editor,



How can we know that we have eternal life?



"Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." John 8:32. We live in a lost and dying world with many seeking truth.



For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. 1 Corinthians 1:18



All your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal. Psalm 119:160



We need to hear, believe, an obey God’s word, and confess our sins to Him.



Jesus answered, "Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the spirit." John 3:5



Peter replied, "Repent and be baptized, ever one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the holy spirit." Acts 2:38



Repentance means that we are sorry for our past sins and are willing to change and ask God for forgiveness with a sincere heart, and willing to live for Christ instead of self, and become a different person so that the holy spirit will live in us and we will become spiritually minded instead of worldly minded. The holy spirit will not live in an unrepentant heart. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come. The old has gone, the new is here! 2 Corinthians 5:17



The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the spirit is life and peace. Romans 8:6



And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the holy spirit, who has been given to us. Romans 5:5



Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ is in you — unless of course, you fail the test? 2 Corinthians 13:5



I write these things to you who believe in the name of the son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life. 1 John 5:13



We know also that the son of God has come and has given us understanding, so that we may know him who is true. And we are in Him who is true by being in his son Jesus Christ. He is the true God and eternal life. 1 John 5:20



Gregory Graham



Senecaville