Weather



Tuesday: Windy with rain likely. Temperatures will drop throughout the day. High of 57, low of 30.



Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 46, low of 40.



Kindergarten meeting!



There will be a Kindergarten family meeting on Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Cambridge Primary School, for parents and incoming Kindergarten students to meet the building principal, the Kindergarten teachers, see the building, and prepare for their Kindergarten registration and screening appointment. For more information, or to schedule a screening appointment, call 740-439-3895.



Cambridge township



The Cambridge Township Trustees will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m., immediately following the regular meeting the Trustees will have a Township Records Commission Meeting.



Library board



The Guernsey County District Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 12, at 5 p.m., in the board room at the Crossroads branch. The public is invited.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Science fair



An educational science fair, "The Natural World," will take place at Muskingum University on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the John Glenn Gym on campus. The event is free, open to the public and is designed for all elementary-aged children and their families. This "Investigation Fair" is hosted by MU Investigates, a Muskingum student organization which aims to educate children about science.



Muskingum University student groups and organizations will lead engaging activities, designed to introduce participants to natural science concepts such as static electricity, magnets, and weather. For more information, call 740-826-8353.



Thought of the day



We must all appear before the judgement seat of Christ.



2 Cor. 5:10