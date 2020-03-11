What is 4-H?



Have you ever wondered what 4-H really is? It is a program designed to promote education, leadership, responsibility, and service to others with "family" support. Sometimes the "family" is multiple generations working together and sometimes it is extended community members reaching out and supporting youth as they grow and learn.



Jan. 1, 2020, is the beginning of the 4-H year in Ohio. Members are eligible to join at age 8 by Jan. 1 and in the third grade through age 19. Members can also be age 9 and up and in any grade. Members can select one or more areas that interest you to take as a project. It is best to not take too many the first year but take those that you can complete and will enjoy.



Members are also eligible to attend 4-H camp, be a Camp Counselor, join Jr Fairboard, County 4-H Ambassadors, participate in the Belmont Co Fair, attend state and national camps and trips, and apply for college scholarships.



The meetings are typically held once a month and consist of learning how to properly conduct a meeting, how to keep a club treasury account, write and record minutes, leading recreation and group singing and submit news articles for local papers. Members share information about their projects and make friends with each other. Various committees throughout the year are established to perform community service projects, fair booths, refreshments, and other areas.



Younger members age 5 and in kindergarten through age 8 and in the second grade are Cloverbud members and meet to hold lessons and crafts.



There are many clubs available to join in Belmont County. If you are interested as either a member or adult volunteer, please contact the OSU Belmont County Extension office for more information at 740-695-1455.



Submitted by the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H club