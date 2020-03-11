RAYLAND — Valley Hospice began caring for patients in the summer of 1985. Now 35 years later, their specially trained compassionate staff has cared for thousands of patients throughout the entire Ohio Valley.



"Coping with a life-limiting illness is not easy. In fact, it might be the hardest work you’ll ever do," said Cynthia Bougher, RN, CEO. "Working with doctors and hospitals, navigating the maze of care needs, figuring out insurance coverage, all in addition to taking care of your family can be overwhelming. We want the community to know that there’s help available that brings comfort, love and respect when they’re needed the most."



Valley Hospice has grown dramatically throughout the past 35 years and is proud to offer programs that enhance the quality of life for the patient and their family; "A Hero’s Salute," specialized end-of-life care and support to patients who have served in the military; "A Plan for Living," advanced directives program; "Whispered Wishes," a program that grants end-of-life wishes; "Meaningful Moments, resources for individuals and families dealing with dementia; and "Bobby’s Books," using books to help build a child’s coping skills. Valley Hospice also offers the area’s only inpatient care centers: Valley Hospice Mary Jane Brooks Care Center North, in Steubenville and Valley Hospice Liza’s Place Care Center South, in Wheeling.



To respond to the needs of the community, Valley Hospice has developed a new program called Caring Connections Palliative Care. Palliative care, or "comfort care," aims to help patients feel better and cope with the stress of living with a serious illness. The goal is to improve the quality of life of both the patient and their family.



"We are proud to offer the first community-based palliative care program in our area," said Bougher. "Caring Connections Palliative Care has the potential to radically change the quality of life for seriously ill patients and their caregivers and revolutionize how local patients receive the care they need. Our team works to anticipate, prevent and relieve suffering related to a serious illness or the side effects of treatment. Caring Connections Palliative Care is the path to a better quality of life."



The Caring Connections Palliative Care team will provide an in-home assessment, disease-specific education, comprehensive medication review and coordinate with a patient’s doctor to develop a plan of care centered around individualized goals and needs. Palliative might be a good option for someone with a serious illness, such as CHF, COPD or cancer who has been hospitalized or in the ER within the last 12 months. This medical specialty aims to manage pain and symptoms, decrease visits to the ER, prevent hospitalizations and improve quality of life.



The Caring Connections Palliative Care team can also help patients learn about their healthcare options and document their wishes by assisting with living will and medical power of attorney documents. Patients who receive palliative care may continue to pursue curative treatment.



"Philanthropic and community support are essential to our ability to extend exceptional programs, such as Caring Connections Palliative Care, to our patients and families," said Bougher. "We are grateful to have received grants from an anonymous Wheeling family foundation and the Mary Jane Brooke Charitable Trust."