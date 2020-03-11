Barnesville Village Council is offering a loan program to residents in an effort to replace deteriorated sidewalks. The program offers zero percent loans to replace the walks that travel parallel with Village streets and will include curbs and driveway aprons. The Village will select and pay the contractor and then send a monthly invoice to the property owner. All rules, regulations, and specifications of the village will be followed.



Applicants must have not had any delinquent water bills over the past 24 months, unpaid Village Income taxes, or unpaid fines.



Contact Village Administrator Roger Deal at 740-425-1880 with questions about the program or residents may email to admin@barnesvilleohio.com



Applications are available at the Barnesville Water Department at 126 E. Church St., Barnesville.