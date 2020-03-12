I have been the legal secretary to Karen DeSanto Kellogg for nine years. I have personally witnessed her approach, effort and passion with regard to the best interests of family, children and those not able to care for themselves. I have also witnessed her efforts and successes in reuniting children with their parents and families. Often times the reunifications were achieved by Karen telling parents what they did not want to hear but needed to be told and she would hold them accountable. Ultimately, they would realize what Karen was telling them was exactly what they needed to do to have their children returned.



Karen has been repeatedly appointed by judges in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts as a guardian ad litem to investigate and report on the best interests of the children. She puts these children’s interests first, whether it be with the parents, caregivers, outside agencies, etc. Her investigations are thorough. I have also witnessed children reach out to Karen and share their thoughts, feelings, fears and experiences that they have not told others. Karen has true compassion and the ability to convey to these children that she cares and wants what is best for them and the children believe that.



Karen has also been appointed as guardian in the Probate Court for adults who are not able to care for themselves. This requires her to manage their finances, health care and just the decisions of daily living. She does this with each of these adults with the same passion and determination as if they were family.



In my 12 total years working in law offices, I have also had the opportunity to see how other attorneys and law firms operate and I truly believe Karen DeSanto Kellogg is the best and most qualified for all the aspects of the job of Juvenile and Probate Judge.



Kim Fitch



Oberlin