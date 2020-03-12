Spring is just around the corner and there’s a buzz in the air. Shake off that groggy feeling from Daylight Savings and get out. From local music and shows, to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Events listed are for the week of March 15-21.



March 17



2020 Columbus Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Head to downtown Columbus and grab a spot to watch this year’s parade. Sponsored by the Shamrock Club of Columbus, this free event kicks off on Broad Street and heads south on High. The parade is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. in Downtown Columbus.



The Bachelor Live. Hosted by Becca Kurfin and Ben Higgins, both participants on the TV show, this live version is sure to entertain. Ladies will be introduced to a local bachelor, to see if there’s a chance for true love. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $40. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Call 614-469-9850 for more information.



March 18



Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Renowned astrophysicist, author and television host brings his show "An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies" to Columbus. Come check out what science your favorite movies got right, and what they got wrong. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $48.50. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Call 614-469-9850 for more information.



March 19



Noble County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Join Noble County leaders in recognition of outstanding businesses in the community. Awards to be presented after dinner, catered by Theo’s Restaurant, official meeting and brief comments from board members. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and raffle ticket valued at over $300. Contact the Noble County Chamber of Commerce for tickets and more information. Noble County Community Center, County Road 56 at the Fairgrounds, Caldwell.



OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. Come cheer on some of the states’ best players in this exciting tournament. Ticket prices vary, starting at $6 and can be purchased by going to www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive, Columbus.



March 20



PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. Get your thrills watching the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. Sure to be a buckin’ good time. Tickets are still available, with prices starting at $15. WesBanco Arena, 2 14th St., Wheeling, West Virginia. Call 304-233-7000 for more information.



Dueling Pianos. Always a fun time, this event supports the Muskingum County Literacy Council’s Leap into Literacy! Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Show begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Bryan Place, 49 N. S. 6th St., Zanesville.



March 21



Lorrie Morgan. Country music superstar with over 15 million albums sold and fans worldwide. Known for hits such as "Something in Red" and "What Part of No." Tickets start at $37. Peoples Bank Theatre, 224 Putnam St., Marietta. Call the box office at: 740-371-5152 for tickets or more information.



Taste of Oglebay Wine Tour. Experience over 16 wines from around the world as you cruise around the beautiful Oglebay area in a trolley on this three hour tour. Numerous stops along the tour will have food pairings and also provide live entertainment. Tour runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Day passes are sold out, but the two-night packages are still available. Check online at www.oglebay.com/wine-tour.com for more information.



Backbone. Come out and see this local favorite and grab some of the best food around. Show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Wagon Wheel, 11970 Clay Pike Road, Buffalo.



