Our nation will soon celebrate 100 years of women earning the right to vote. Locally, the League of Women Voters of Wayne County chose the year 1949 to come alongside its suffrage partners to encourage the active and informed participation of local citizens in our government.



Now 70 years into our efforts, we began to see a reoccurring theme in our discussions with local community members. It seems there is a growing confusion amongst people on how best to survive the difficult political discussions that they found themselves in not only in the workplace and among friends, but also at the dinner table during family get togethers. The League made the decision to take the lead in finding ways to minimize the polarization and toxicity we currently see, a polarization so extreme that our path to cooperative decision making is decidedly blocked.



We are hosting a Public Deliberation Forum entitled "A House Divided … What Would We Have to Give Up to Get the Political System We Want?" on March 24, 2020, 7 to 9 p.m., at the American Red Cross Building, 244 W. South St., Wooster.



Moderated by Dr. Louise Conn Fleming-Dufala, director of the Center for Civic Life at Ashland University, this nonpartisan forum will follow an issue guide and format as prepared by the Kettering Foundation’s National Issues Forums (NIF). The NIF has found that these forums "provide a way for people of diverse views and experiences to seek a shared understanding of a problem and to search for common ground."



Louise Fleming-Dufala founded the Center for Civic Life at Ashland University in 2012. As a faculty member in the College of Education, she studied and taught ways to empower students to become citizens in their schools and local communities. While involved in community group work, she witnessed firsthand that while group members disagreed on many ideas, they were able to agree on one goal, and they were able to use their skills and abilities to fulfill that goal.



She felt that "those experiences directly contradicted what she saw in national politics, a process where citizens were treated as passive consumers and not important actors." This forum will demonstrate the value of true democracy by the people and for the people, an outcome which is best achieved through civilized, philosophical discussions of the values at stake in deciding major issues.



No matter ones’ political affiliation, the League of Women Voters invites you to come together with other community members to find our common ground. This forum will strive to demonstrate how much we can accomplish together if we don’t model political infighting but instead take the opportunity to engage in deliberation, listening to each other, while weighing possible actions, and then evaluating the value against any drawbacks they might impose.



Your voice can be heard if you join us at the American Red Cross building and participate in this collective decision-making process. "What Kind of Political System Do We Want?" We want your input so please join us for this important community deliberation.



— Brenda Linnick is a member of the League of Women Voters of Wayne County and is organizing the upcoming "A House Divided ..." discussion.