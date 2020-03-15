A truly local business era ends for Streetsboro March 31 when Mary Bezzeg, the manager of Huntington Bank’s office on Market Square Drive, retires.



Perhaps better known to the public by her maiden name, Mary Stegenga, she has been only the second branch manager Huntington has had in the 41 years of its Streetsboro branch, a remarkable record in today’s business world where the pace of turnover is rapid and people come and go.



Huntington has scheduled Friday, March 27, from 11 to 3 pm as open house time when those who want to say good-bye to Mary are welcome to stop in and visit.



"I love what I do," Mary said. Then, she explained she is leaving partly to help her husband Michael Bezzeg, a retired Delta Airlines pilot, whose sister, Pam Danner and her husband, Bob, purchased Woodside Lake Park last August. The Danner family had owned Woodside Lake Park in the 1970s and then sold it. When it came up for sale in August of 2000, the family took advantage of the opportunity and bought it back. They are celebrating 20 years of ownership this year.



Mary and Michael will split their time between Streetsboro and a home her husband has owned in Linden, Michigan, an hour outside of Detroit.



Hired by the late John Hostler, who opened the Huntington branch office in the Streetsboro Plaza on April 1, 1959, Mary started by interning at the bank when she was 17 and a senior in Streetsboro High School’s Intensive Office Studies program.



Her ability with numbers, her mastery of detail and her pleasant demeanor under pressure caught John’s eye. Early in her career, he sent Mary through the University of Wisconsin’s Graduate School of Banking, a special three-year program that met on the Madison, Wisconsin campus two weeks out of the year, but in the interim functioned as a special off campus program that engaged its students in solving banking issues including management and marketing problems.



"It was pretty intense during our stays on campus," Mary recalled. Her class, she said, started in the mornings after breakfast working up to lunch and then continued all afternoon.



Breaking for dinner, those enrolled would return for evening hour classes. The schedule was six days a week with Sunday off.



"We had to solve hypothetical business issues they would send our way and we would compete in teams," she said. Mary said her team did not win every competition, but, "we were pretty competitive". Beside management issues, they were asked to come up with new product ideas that might attract new customers to the bank.



When, for years, it was the only bank in fast-growing Streetsboro, new customers were never a problem for Huntington, especially with her then boss, the outgoing John Hostler, at the helm. Hostler, she said, knew so many people on a first name basis that, "he was called the mayor of Streetsboro", even though John never sought or held elective office.



Voted the shyest person in her high school class, Mary learned to be more outgoing over the years. Strong in accounting and good at executing the detailed reporting that banking requires, she became early on the inside of the business equation while Hostler loved meeting the public.



Mary succeeded John Hostler as Huntington’s branch manager in 1994, 15 years into her career. In 1996, she oversaw Huntington’s move from Streetsboro Plaza and has overseen two major remodels of the Market Square Drive offices since then.



The advent of computers, which has enabled the restructuring of banking, has been the biggest change in 41 years of banking, she said.



"When I started, we used 10-key adding machines. Accounts were balanced out by hand. There was no direct depositing, no mobile deposits, and no online banking," she said.



In 1979, the year her career began, the bank was known as Huntington Portage National Bank, a reference to Portage National Bank, which was the name of the bank when banking in Ohio was mostly confined to county lines, Portage having grown from its earlier name of Kent National Bank. The Streetsboro branch reported to its sponsoring Kent office until regions and the reporting territories grew bigger. After Huntington bought Skybank in 2007 and First Merit in 2017, both having Streetsboro offices, the Streetsboro-Huntington customer base grew substantially. Currently, the Streetsboro Branch is part of Huntington’s Akron-Canton-Cleveland Region. Huntington’s corporate headquarters remain located in Columbus.



The convenience of online banking has reduced the number of customers coming to bank offices, but when they experience problems in which banking can be helpful, Mary solves the problems. The experience of taking responsibility for her own parents has helped her work with other families who confront the expensive care giver, nursing home, and medical problems that aging can bring.



The population of Streetsboro has probably more than doubled in the 41 years she has been at Huntington. She said she used to know every street in the city and when a new customer would come to the bank, she could picture in her mind the address the customer provided her.



"Now I have to stop and think on some of those addresses," she said.



Over the years, younger people she has worked with in Streetsboro schools where the bank participated in class teaching days, have remained loyal customers.



"I have some customers as far away as Michigan who grew up in Streetsboro and still use us," she said.



In addition to helping out at Woodside Lake, Mary said she and Michael will enjoy traveling and, she added, although retired from Delta, Michael still flies for companies that charter or own their own jet airplanes.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.