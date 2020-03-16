LOUDONVILLE — Make room for ogre-sized family fun as the greatest fairy tale "never" told comes to life in a whole new way in the breathtaking Broadway musical adaptation of the hit movie "Shrek" presented by the Loudonville High School Drama Club from March 26 through March 29 on the Ohio Theatre stage.



It’s a "Big Bright Beautiful World" for Shrek (Christopher Paterson) until Lord Farquaad (Seth Rhodes) sends the unwanted Fairy Tale Creatures to Shrek’s swamp. To rid his swamp of the Creatures, Shrek and his faithful companion Donkey (Jesse Baker), agree to bring the fair Fiona (Madison Carey) back to be wed to Farquaad.



According to the director, Traci Cooper, Shrek leans heavily on winking satire. There are nods to other Broadway shows, from Gypsy to Chorus Line to Lion King, within the song’s melodies and lyrics. Shrek is a musical for all ages with laughs all around.



Filling out the cast of Shrek is Lexie Williamson providing the cringingly sweet voice of Gingy as well as belting out the part of Dragon in "Forever." Declaring the woeful story of their lives are the Fairy Tale Creatures with Pinocchio (Cade Beachler) as their leader. Pinocchio is joined by The Three Pigs, (Schuyler Hollenbach, Kaili Maltarich and Ally Heimberger), The Three Bears (Connor Portz, LHS special Guest Alumnus Hannah Cooper and Mackenzie Wade), and the Big Bad Wolf (David Knoble). Rounding out the cast are Morgan McFarren as the Sugar Plumb Fairy, Tomoka Nakagawa as the Pied Piper and Fairy God Mother, Lauren Reiser as the Wicked Witch, Sarah Carroll as the Ugly Duckling, Lilly Valentine as Peter Pan, Grace Fogle as the White Rabbit, Riley Fogle as the Mad Hatter, and Brady Gessner as the Elf. Providing the comic relief will be Francisco Sanchez as the Captain, and Jacob Gessner, Owen Hinkle and Trevor Portz as the Guards.



Shrek will feature the talents of fourth-grader Zach Manchester as Little Shrek and the Dwarf as well as sixth-grader Kylar Stanton as Young Fiona. Assisting with the production will be LHS teacher Jim Conley, the Loudonville Junior High Art Club and Lara Spreng, Jon Fogle with set construction, and Mary Murray with costumes and properties. Maddie Rieser will handle lights and providing the musical direction is Rachel Kelley, LHS vocal director.



Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students, with children younger than 5 admitted for free. Tickets will be available each night of the performance at the Ohio Theatre ticket booth. Performance dates are March 26 through March 28 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 29.