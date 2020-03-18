The following are the sale results from Barnesville Livestock on March 7:
Total Head 346
Cattle 243 Head
Fats 2 Head
(2) Steers 70.00-106.00
(0) Heifers n/?a
(0) Hol. n/?a
Cows 52 Head
Good 60.00 - 70.00
Medium 45.00 - 59.75
Thin 44.75 and down
Baby Calves 3 Head
(BH) (0) n/?a
(WT) (3) 84.00-142.50
Cow/?Calf 0 pair (BH) n/a
Pairs
Bred Cows 10 Head (BH) 440.00 - 850.00
Bulls 3 Head
(WT) (3) 72.50 - 85.00
(BH) (0) n/?a
Feeders 83 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (1) 150.00-
Steers/?Bulls 300 - 399 (13) 107.00-167.50
400 - 499 (23) 120.00 - 163.00
500 - 599 (30) 119.00 - 149.50
600 - 699 (8) 85.00 - 149.50
700 - 799 (7) 107.00 - 128.00
800 & Up (1) 96.00
Feeders 90 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (7) 70.00 - 141.00
Steers / Bulls 300 - 399 (28) 70.00 - 133.00
400 - 499 (21) 92.50 - 137.00
500 - 599 (23) 60.00 - 130.00
600 - 699 (6) 65.00 - 120.00
700 - 799 (5) 54.00 - 120.00
800 & Up (0) n/a
Dairy (0) n/?a
Lambs 69 Head
20 - 50 lbs (4) 235.00-275.00
51 - 70 lbs (5) 265.00-267.50
71 - 90 lbs (10) 200.00 - 255.00
91 - 110 lbs (2) 200 -
111 & Up (21) 185.00 - 210.00
Sheep Ewe / lambs B/?H (4) 52.50 - 85.00
Bred Ewes B/?H (0) n/?a
Ewes / Bucks (23) 50.0-110.00
Family (0) n/a
Goats 16 Head Goats sold by head
Cull Does (5) 40.00-162.50
Billies (4) 217.50-300.00
Weathers 100 up (0) n/?a
Hvy. Kids 70 up (4) 75.00-167.50
Light Kids 69 dn (3) 75.00-167.50
Back to farm does (0) n/?a
Reg. Does (0) n/?a
Nanny w/ kids (0) n/?a
Hogs 18 Head
Pigs BH (5) 2.00-10.00
Pigs WT (0) n/?a
Hogs (6) 60.00-72.00
Sows (6) 25.00-35.00
Boars 350 dn (1) 18.00
Boars 350 up (0) n/a
(Please note: Due to leasing, there will be no sale on March 21.)