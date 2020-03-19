100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Alliance City Council met in special session regarding the demand for a wage increase by 11 police officers who had tendered their resignations to go into effect the next day if they did not get the raise. With no extra money available to meet the request, council decided to cut the department by four positions in order to meet the ultimatum and avoid a period of lawlessness. None of the officers on duty were to be terminated as the department had been operating with four vacancies for some time. The monthly increases received were chief ($20), captain ($30), lieutenant ($25), sergeant ($22), patrol driver ($21), patrolman first grade ($20), patrolman second grade ($18) and patrolman third grade ($14). At the same meeting, a 15% wage increase from employees of both the waterworks and fire department personnel received a first reading and referred to committee.



— Harry A. Cohn, 20, was struck on the head and instantly killed when a load of angle bars carried by an overhead crane at the Morgan Engineering plant fell on him. A native of Toronto, Canada, Cohn had been in Alliance only four months. He had served with the artillery in the Canadian Army and was in Europe for the greater part of World War I, escaping without having suffered any wounds. Cohn’s brother, M.H. Cohn, was proprietor of the Victory Dry Cleaning Co. on South Liberty Avenue and had been in business for several years.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Cpl. Robert Anderson had been wounded sometime during the later part of February, suffering a fractured left leg while serving with the combat engineers of the Ninth Army as a reconnaissance radio operator, but he considered himself luckier than most. The first friendly face to bend over him was that of Dr. George L. King, an Alliance physician who was in charge of the 111th evacuation unit in Germany. And Anderson’s first visitor in the English hospital to which he was removed was his father, Lt. Col. Homer Anderson, who was based just six miles away.



— Alliance’s Pvt. John E. Crowe received a Purple Heart for wounds he sustained in action in Germany on Feb. 5 while serving with an infantry unit.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The Sebring community held a rousing send-off for the Trojans boys basketball team as it left for Columbus to face Zane Trace, the No. 1-ranked Class A team in the state in both the AP and UPI polls.



— Chosen as Buckeye Girls State delegates from Alliance High were Debbie Charlton, Barbara Korosy, Rita Fullwood, Susan Malycke and Joyce McElroy.



— Denise Oyster became the third child and fifth in her family to be inducted into the national Honor Society when Marlington inducted 42 students into its chapter. Her brothers, Duane (inducted in 1968) and Dean (1969), were also NHS members at Marlington Meanwhile her mother, Dorothy, had been a member at Sebring McKinley and her father, Melvin, had been a member at Alliance High.