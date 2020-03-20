100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Purchasers of stock in the Triangle Tire and Rubber Company were being asked to pay a percentage of their stock subscription as the company was set to begin constructing a facility on the Bolton Road with frontage of 1,650 feet along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. The plant was expected to have a daily output of 1,000 cord tires and 5,000 tubes per day as well as rubber heels which was to be a byproduct. Cleveland attorney John H. Price, a former student at Mount Union, was president. Alliance’s W.H. Purcell was vice president and a director along with fellow city residents W.H. Ramsey, M.S. Milbourne and F.E. Dussel.



—An article written by Mount Union’s Harry E. Martin about A.B. Flory, a grocer who owned a chain of 32 retail grocery stores in six cities, including several in Alliance, was to appear in System, a monthly publication.



— James Robinson, a brother of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, surprised looters ransacking the chapter house on State Street. The two men proved too fast to be caught. Robinson caught one in an upper room, giving chase. He later discovered a ladder to the second floor windows and a man coming down. By the time an alarm was sounded, that man had reached the ground and ran away. Money and other valuables in plain sight had been left untouched and it was believed that the men were searching for valuable papers inside the house.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Staff Sgt. Lester E. Opp, 21, of Freeburg, who had previously been reported missing in action was now listed as killed in action on Jan. 1 in France while serving with the 44th Infantry Division of the Seventh Army. The third soldier from Freeburg to give his life in the war, the Louisville High graduate had earned the Expert Combat Infantryman’s badge.



— Constance Johnson, an Alliance High graduate, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Nurses Corps. A graduate of Massillon State Hospital School of Nursing, she had been working at Alliance City Hospital.



— Park and Broadway School was chosen as the site to house eighth- and ninth-grade students for the 1945-46 school year. It was the second building to be used as a junior high to relieve overcrowded conditions at both Franklin and Seneca schools. The building was also to house vocational training classes for the high school



— Alliance organizations were voting 3 to 1 in favor of a proposed transfer of Alliance City Hospital from municipal to trusteeship operation.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Harriet Maxwell, a 21-year-old Lawson store clerk was listed in "only fair" condition with a fractured jaw and facial wounds suffered when she was shot in the face by a gunman in an unsuccessful robbery attempt. Maxwell, a resident of the 400 block of East Waugh Street, was preparing to leave work just after closing at the Lawson store in the 800 block of South Arch Avenue, when a man approached and attempted to enter. When Maxwell refused to open the door, the man produced what was believed to be a .38-caliber gun and shot through a glass window. Maxwell, who was alone in the store, was struck in the face but was able to phone police.



— Five Marlington students were selected to represent the district in the county spelling bee, including Scotty Anderson (eighth-grader), Cathy Rhome (seventh-grader at Lexington), Lynn Mayer (seventh-grader at Lexington), Leslee Devies (seventh-grader at Marlboro) and Sheri Goshorn (eighth-grader). The alternate was Randy Buck (seventh-grader at Washington).



— It was reported that Rosina Barth Pennell Boyd, a prominent former Alliance resident, had died in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 72. Identified with the Industrial Federal Savings and Loan Co. for 30 years, she at one time held the office of secretary-treasurer. An Alliance High graduate, she later attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York. She was a charter member of the Alliance Woman’s Club and served as its first secretary.



— Jeannette Austin, a sixth-grader spelled "assortment" and "opossum" correctly to earn the spelling bee crown at Knox Elementary.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— The Osnaburg Board of Education rescinded its decision to non-renew popular East Canton High Principal John McIntosh during a special meeting held at the Stark County Board of Education office. The board read 21 allegations against McIntosh that led to his firing, of which only two were specific enough to comment on, according to McIntosh’s attorney, Brian Zimmerman. The two allegations involved comments that McIntosh had made during meetings — one taken out of context and another that was a fabrication made up by a board member.