LOUDONVILLE — Earlier this winter, youth at the Mohican Young Star Academy, a treatment center for delinquent teen boys near Loudonville, began a tradition of donating money they earned from doing chores at the facility to deserving charities.



In March, the youth voted to donate $2,605.98, their chore money matched by the Star Academy, to the Ashland County Humane Society.



Tiffany Meyer, a director of the Humane Society, accepted the donation Monday, March 16, from Olga Starr, owner and director of the Academy, and Tanya Fellure, operations director.



Fellure played a major role in the boys selecting the animal shelter as the beneficiary of the latest gift, as a few weeks ago she shared a news story about how 52 dogs were rescued from a horrible situation. They were taken, first, to a veterinary office in Ashland, overwhelming it. Eventually the animals were distributed to shelters across northeast Ohio.



When they heard the story of the 52 dogs, the boys immediately voted to support the animals in crisis, Starr said. The Humane Society is a nonprofit sustained by volunteers, with no facility, rather relying on a network of foster homes. The donation was a happy surprise for them, Starr said.



The dog rescue, and support from the boys, was influenced by Fellure, "who we know as an animal lover," Starr said.



"Over the years, she has rescued dozens, if not hundreds, of animals, including cats hit by cars, feral felines living endangered lives in Mohican Park, and dogs abandoned on the road," Starr said.



"This started when I was young," Fellure said. "As kids my brother and I would rescue any puppy, kitten, bunny, turtle or bird that needed help.



"Later, when I was in the Army stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, a dog that was obviously very pregnant, roamed into my yard," she continued. " ‘Why me Lord,’ I thought to myself. I took her in and a couple of days later she gave birth to nine puppies! I was very poor, living off a soldier’s salary, but I managed to keep them to a couple of months old. I found homes for all of the puppies, and the mom, after I had her fixed."



Fellure uses a puppy analogy when she trains new staff coming to the Academy to work, Star said.



"Since we rehabilitate teen boys, Fellure tells a story about two puppies born to the same litter," the director continued. "One puppy is adopted by a loving, nurturing family, and is fed and well cared for, and loved. The other is adopted, chained to a dog house, and has to fight other dogs for food. He gets abused and has never known love.



"If you raise your voice to the dog that has been loved, he will tuck his tail and hide," Fellure said. "If you scream at the neglected, abused dog, he will bare his fangs and bite you.



"Many of the boys who are sent to us are like the second puppy," she continued. "You can’t come at them saying ‘what’s wrong with you?’ They need our patience and understanding."



"When Fellure starts the process of building relationships with incoming students, she usually strikes up a conversation about dogs or cats, Starr said.



"Fellure came to work at the Academy six years ago, after serving in the Army and working in corrections," Starr continued. "The correctional system made her realize something very strongly, that supporting struggling boys before they become young men who were in and out of prison, not knowing another way of life, could actually save lives. She rose through the ranks here, starting as a youth care specialist and working her way up to the leadership board.



"She is seen as a mother figure to the boys," Starr said. "She’s the one who makes them wear hats and gloves when it is cold outside, and the one who sees that a nurse treats them when they have cuts and bruises. I believe Fellure’s conversations with the boys here about stray animals she has rescued over the years left a t race in these boys’ minds. This is how you change teenagers’ value systems, one story at a time."