The Cambridge Amateur Radio Association met Feb. 29 for their monthly business meeting and election of officers for 2020. President Jim Shaw welcomed everyone followed by The Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, and a moment of silence for deceased member Jon Barkhurst. Around of introductions was made by the twenty members and one guest in attendance.



Under officer reports, President Shaw stated there would be amateur radio testing after lunch. Vice President Larry Dukes gave a report on donations for the Waller-McMunn Museum by Robert Ballantine, author of The Radio Boys of Cambridge, Shaw, Sonny Alfman, and himself. Secretary Evelyn Barton read the minutes of the January meeting. Treasurer Bev Bunn gave the financial report and called for bills. Activities Co-Chairs Larry Dukes and Sonny Alfman thanked everyone who helped with Winter Field Day. Program Chair Sonny Alfman presented a program on "HF Transceiver Controls and Functions" after the meeting. PIO/Newsletter editor Lyn Alfman noted the articles and announcements in the newspaper and on the radio and announced the club’s newsletter will be sent out March 1. There were no committee reports.



Under Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES), District 9 Emergency Coordinator Sonny Alfman enlightened the membership on recent developments. Guernsey County Emergency Coordinator Dick Wayt reminded members of the GCARES meeting on March 2. Wayt also stated that GCARES and any other volunteers are need for communications for the three-day, four-race American Triple T Triathlon on May 29-31 at Salt Fork State Park. Summer meeting dates were adjusted to accommodate the Triathlon and Field Day.



Under od business, a status report was given by Dave Desguin on the repair of the club’s transceiver. SKYWARN training was discussed.



Under new business, members decided to use The Grove Park at Bloomfield for Field Day again this year. It was decided that the club’s newsletter, which was a quarterly, would now be issued bi-monthly. Sonny and Lyn Alfman agreed to serve as Grant Committee Co-Chairs. Other committees will be announced at the March meeting. It was noted that CARA plans on setting up a special event station for Zane Grey Day on May 2 and have been invited to set up a display at the Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival on August 14-16. Members were asked to bring suggestions on when and where to have their annual picnic to the March meeting.



Trustees Alan Day, Randy Evilsizor, and Steven Bunn counted the ballots and presented the results to the membership. Net Control Operators for March were set, and the meeting was adjourned.



For more information about CARA, visit www.w8vp.org, or call Lyn Alfman, 740 872-3888.