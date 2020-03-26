LOUDONVILLE — As a single working parent, Connie Poppaw calls Olive Tree Care a blessing.



The only licensed childcare program in southern Ashland County, Olive Tree gives children a place not only to stay, but learn through hands-on activities before and after school.



Poppaw moved back to her native Loudonville from Columbus last year after her divorce. Her daughter, 8-year-old Kendra, is now one of the 25 students in Olive Tree Care.



"The fact that I can drop her off early, and I can have her breakfast prepped and ready to go, and she can eat it here saves us time in the morning," said Poppaw, who works at Charles River Laboratories in Ashland.



Stephen Jefferies of Loudonville, a single parent in the Army, is in a similar boat. Jefferies' daughter Gracie, 9, is in her second year with Olive Tree Care. She also attends both the before and after-school programs.



"We really appreciate this program because without it, it would really put a lot more stress in my life for childcare and finding somebody," he said.



The Olive Tree program introduced its before school program at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, thanks to funding from the Loudonville Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2275.



Parents can drop their children off as early as 6 a.m. and the students are then bused to the schools at 7:40 a.m.



"They can have their breakfast here before they go," said Kristy Spreng, the administrator at the Olive Tree Care after-school program. "The kids have a devotional time. And then if they have time, we'll do little activities."



Spreng also makes an effort to keep the students engaged with various educational ventures every day after school.



One of this year's afternoon activities included a presentation from Kathleen Blackford, the extension educator from the OSU Extension office, who taught the students about water science.



In another activity, the Ashland County Community Foundation's Women's Fund sponsors "Makerspaces," where the children learned how to create various arts and crafts projects, including wood burning.



Olive Tree also regularly brings in a therapy dog for the children to read to.



When they’re not engaged in an activity, the instructors help the students with their homework.



"I don't have to go home with her and make sure that we do homework," Poppaw said. "I just have to take her home and worry about dinner — dinner and baths."



The Loudonville community takes the proverb "It takes a village to raise a child" seriously, proven by the many local businesses and organizations that contribute funds to the Olive Tree Care program.



Some of those include the Mohican Area Community Foundation, Strive Fitness and the Zion Lutheran Church Endowment of Loudonville.



This year, the childcare program also provides care for snow days, whether the schools are on a two-hour delay or off, also thanks to funding from the Loudonville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Spreng said.



Plus, the before and after-school programs are held at New Hope Community Church, which lets Olive Tree use its facility for free.



The care service has two full-time instructors for the after-school program and one for the before school program. The program also has four adult volunteers and this year, it has started getting help from student volunteers at the high school and college level.



The state's required ratio of students per instructor is 1 to 18, though Spreng tries to have at least two on hand for that number of students.



"That's what makes a quality program better," she said.



Olive Tree Care works hard to make the environment inclusive for children of all age groups, and fifth-graders will play with first-graders without a second thought, Spreng said.



Creating a nonjudgmental safe place was crucial for Spreng.



"I want to help all of them as much as I can, and while I have them," she said. "Even if they're only here for three months, if we can make an impact and they look back as an adult and say, 'That place was different. They were nice’ or ‘I didn't feel judged there.'"



Poppaw has observed positive changes in her daughter since she started going to Olive Tree Care.



"I feel like the program here, because they're so involved, she's not as shy anymore," she said. "She's come out of her shell more since she's moved here and started in the program."



Spreng started Olive Tree Care in August 2016 after serving as the children’s librarian at the Loudonville Public Library for 13 years.



Olive Tree has been nominated as one of the top five services for children in the Ashland Times-Gazette’s county-wide Best of the Best awards.







More details



Name: Olive Tree Care



Location: New Hope Community Church, 637 N. Market St., Loudonville



About: The nonprofit childcare organization provides before and after-school care for students from kindergarten through the sixth grade.



How to help: Call 419-994-2080 for information about donating funds.



Phone: 419-994-2080



Website: facebook.com/olivetreecareloudonville/

