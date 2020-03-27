WOOSTER — Just before Valentine's Day, OHuddle mentor Lorrie Hartzler and her mentee, Wooster High School junior Macy Miller, completed their ambitious plan — making pipe cleaner hearts and distributing them to students at Edgewood Middle School and one class each at the high school and Kean Elementary School.



OHuddle matches adult mentors with young people in an asset development program operated through participating school districts. It has documented positive impact in improving student attendance, behavior and academic achievement.



"I wanted to do some kind of crafty project with her," said Hartzler, an office manager at Sign Design who had signed up to be a mentor when OHuddle set up a booth at her church, Church of the Nazarene.



As projects do, their idea snowballed, and Hartzler and Miller ended up — with some assistance — making about 900 pipe cleaner hearts.



Miller was instrumental in brainstorming and planning the event, according to Sara Reith, executive director of OHuddle.



While the project in and of itself was worthwhile, Reith said Miller told her she just likes to spend time with her mentor.



Hartzler said they asked Paula Kacere, a teacher at Edgewood Middle School, to identify some students who might need a little extra encouragement. Kacere told them: "They all do."



As a result, the duo gave all of Edgewood's 800-plus students a heart and "You Are Loved" message on their locker.



Kacere's answer dovetailed with Hartzler's reason for becoming a mentor with OHuddle.



Discouraging news from schools across the country motivated Hartzler to come up with a way to make a difference.



Hartzler determined that making sure youth have someone dependable in their lives was a way to begin solving problems faced by students and schools.



Hartzler considers it imperative for students "just to know (they have someone's) undivided attention.



"I think (OHuddle) is awesome," she said. "I think everyone should do it."



Tom Hiller, business development manager for Bekaert Corp., holds a similar viewpoint.



"As a Christian, I am responsible for helping others less fortunate than me," Hiller said.



OHuddle offers him the opportunity to empathize with young people, some of whom are experiencing difficult environments, ranging from single or no-parent households to food insufficiency, unstable housing, learning disabilities and financial problems.



"If they will allow me to be their friend, someone to talk to, to laugh with, to listen to them, to play a game with, I can help them, in a small way, to have a better day," Hiller said.



Ashlyn Thomspon, a fifth-grade student at Edgewood Middle School, explained why having a mentor is important to her, as did several other Edgewood students.



"I really look forward to my mentor coming each week," Ashlyn said. "My favorite thing we have done together is make and write out Christmas cards for family and friends."



Sixth-grader Kaden Losh said: "I like having someone I can go talk to about things going on at home or my grades at school.



"I like playing the different games when we get together each week, but building the Lego set at Christmas was the best," Kaden added.



Mentor Lexi Nussbaum, a general manager at CrossFit Orrville & Zephyrs Fitness, equated the development of a relationship with her mentee to helping the student mature into a young adult.



"The problems and circumstances that these kids are facing in our community are real, and a reliable, undistracted person (and) relationship (are) worth more than anything," she said.



With Nussbaum's encouragement, her mentee "has made improvements in grades and also has joined an extracurricular activity in school." They have worked on the character traits of responsibility and accountability — "skills that will serve my mentee far past their school years."



In the same way mentors and mentees are taking steps forward together, OHuddle's evolution has been a journey, said Reith, who noted OHuddle wasn't originally slated to be a nonprofit organization.



"What started as a passion project with three students has grown over the past six years to serve over 425 students with 1:1 mentorship," she said.



It has expanded on its own, Reith said.



"We have never solicited or advertised (with that intention). It is an honor to have so many school leaders reach out to us with the request that OHuddle grow services into their school districts. As educators, we merely wanted to do what is best for kids ... and healthy relationships are what is best for all," Reith said.



At this time, OHuddle serves students in Triway, Green, Orrville, Southeast, and Wooster City Schools.



"To have so many members of the community step up and take time out of their week to support a youth is truly humbling," Reith said, adding, "Having our community members bless students by sharing their talents and experiences is truly the most hope-filled experience of my career."



More details



Name: OHuddle



About: Mentoring youth in Wooster through nurturing one-on-one relationships in a school-based program



How to help: Become a mentor by meeting with a student once a week



Phone: 330-345-6475, Ext. 7453



Website: www.ohuddle.org