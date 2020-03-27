WOOSTER — Two years ago, the East Central Ohio Branch of the Quality Deer Management Association was named the "National Branch of the Year."



But despite the honor, the group of outdoorsmen and women thought they could do better. They wanted all of the money they raised each year to stay in the area, not be applied to national matters, salaries and red tape. Despite wholly believing in the association’s philosophy, the feeling among members was that they could make more of a difference if they went their separate ways, formed their own association and kept the money they raised at home.



They finally pulled the trigger on the move last year, forming Whitetail Heritage of Ohio, with members from mostly Wayne, Holmes and Coshocton counties, but also from several other surrounding counties. Registered as a nonprofit, the group held its first fundraising banquet last month, where it raised upward of $60,000.



"Thanks to the generosity of this community, we have been able to raise a decent amount of money at our banquets in the past," Whitetail Heritage of Ohio President Mose Keim said. "While this will be the first one as Whitetail Heritage of Ohio, I think we have the same or better support than we had under the QDMA."



One of the drawbacks with being under a national organization is that the majority of the money raised goes to the national headquarters, and Keim said: "I think local people and businesses hesitate to support an organization that sends its money to an out-of-state organization."



While the name of its organization has changed, the group still has the goal of helping manage Ohio’s wild deer population, as well as introduce new people to the sport of hunting. And now with the switch, it can do more.



"I believe we live in the most generous community in the world and we certainly don’t want to take that for granted," Keim said. "While it’s going to be a challenge to have more money to spend, we look forward to being able to support worthwhile conservation projects, promote hunting, influence hunting regulations and make a positive impact in our community.



"What’s great about our organization is the guys involved don’t have a personal agenda. It’s about helping the less fortunate and making a difference in our community."



And what a difference Whitetail Heritage of Ohio, under its formal banner, has made. The chapter holds one of the most successful handicap youth hunts in the state, and also works on offering opportunities for first-time hunters.



"Every year Whitetail Heritage of Ohio teams up with the Tiverton/62 hunting Co-Op," Whitetail Heritage of Ohio secretary Curt Yoder said. "Tiverton/62, in the Coshocton area, is a group of landowners working together to manage the local deer herd in order to create a better hunting experience.



"Over the years, this hunt has been growing in popularity with 21 participants in 2019. Each year these landowners give up some of their prime hunting spots to give these kids hunting experiences that they will never forget."



The list of those helping Whitetail Heritage of Ohio pull off the event — from sponsors to volunteers — is a mile long, but it’s not just the hunters who leave with a joyous feeling in their bellies.



"When the lights go out at the annual youth hunt, there are two things that become really clear. No. 1, hunting and conservation can be used to impact relationships, something way more important than wildlife," he said.



"And No. 2, we can’t wait for next year!"



Whitetail Heritage of Ohio does more, though.



"While focusing on getting youth and the handicapped in the outdoors is a priority for us, we also want to help adults who want to try hunting for the first time, whether that means providing a bow, or gun, or access to a quality hunting property," said Keim. "We are currently leasing 220 acres in Coshocton County for first-time hunters and would love to be able to add another property in the future.



"One of our goals is to find a landowner that would be willing to partner with us. We would love to have a property that we can do habitat improvements on in exchange for providing our first-time hunters an opportunity for a successful hunt."



More details



Name: Whitetail Heritage of Ohio



About: Based in Wayne, Holmes and Coshocton counties, the group helps manage Ohio’s wild deer population, as well as introduces new people to the sport of hunting.



How to help: The organization is looking for a landowner to partner with to host events.



Phone: President Mose Keim, 330-705-0023, secretary Curt Yoder, 330-231-1965.



Website: www.facebook.com/pg/WhitetailHeritageofOhio or WhitetailHeritageofOhio.org.