100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The constitution of the Alliance Christian Men’s Federation was adopted with W.E. Trump named president.



— William Roth was the only Alliance player named to the first team All-Stark County basketball team among four Canton players.



— John Hallman was chosen to manage the Goat Hill baseball club.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance High grad Pvt. William H. Hartenstein, 25, was reported as killed in action on Iwo Jima on Feb. 28 while serving with the Forth Marine Division. The former Transue and Williams employee was survived by his wife, Esther Hartenstein, and a son, Larry, 2 1/2, who were living in Sebring; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Hartenstein, of Alliance; two sisters, Mrs. John Schall and Mabel Hartenstein; and three brothers, Dan, Norman and Sgt. Don Hartenstein.



— Another former Transue and Williams employee, Pvt. Frank E. Dickert Jr., 25, was reported killed in action Feb. 16 on Corregidor. He was married to Eilleen Derry, a former resident of Alliance who was living in Oil City, Pennsylvania, along with the couple’s four children — Cheri, Donald, Francis Jr. and Nancy Lee — and his parents.



— Sebring’s Cpl. Walter L. Benner, a radio operator with a forward observation unit, was awarded a Bronze Star for heroic duty on Dec. 14, 1944, when despite great personal danger he remained at his post transmitting fire commands during a counterattack in Germany. He also held a Good Conduct Medal.



— Alliance’s Cpl. Frank Corbi, an Alliance High grad who had directed his own orchestra in civilian life, was playing tenor saxophone with the band at Ellington Field in Texas. It was noted that Cobi, a former Mount Union student and brother of Sigma Nu fraternity, had first appeared on the radio at age 9.



— Alliance’s Charles O’Brien, a graduate of Mount Union and Notre Dame who had just passed the bar before entering military service, was promoted to captain while serving as a pilot of a B-17 squadron in Foggia, Italy.



— Alliance High grad Lt. Verner Bonfert, a co-pilot aboard a Liberator, had completed 25 missions and his crew led his group in total combat hours.



— Alliance City Hospital nurse Virginia Schwalm received a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy Reserve Nurses Corps.



— Alliance High grad Robert E. Burrell was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York City.



— Despite it being outside his duties, 1st Sgt. Raymond W. Kommel, a member of Alliance’s Battery C on Luzon, had volunteered to accompany his artillery unit’s forward observer party during attacks on Manila’s civic buildings. Stringing vital telephone communication wire, he encountered sniper fire and mine fields.



— Spencer Taylor, 23, a resident of the 900 block of East Noble Street, was found guilty on a charge of manslaughter in the first degree in the beating death of James Scarry, a resident of the 300 block of East Milner Street, on Dec. 9, 1944. No date was set for the sentencing of Taylor, who was tried on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident, but had been found guilty of the lesser charge.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— Two area couples had returned from Arlington National Cemetery where they had attended the "Time of Remembrance" ceremony sponsored by No Greater Love, an organization that honored men and women who died while serving in the Persian Gulf War. Roger and Judy Betz attended to honor their son, U.S. Marine Sgt. Dennis Betz, 22, who died on a hospital ship after suffering a brain aneurism off the coast of Saudi Arabia. He had been serving on the USS Guam. Betz’s best friend, Sgt. Mark Gologram, son of Lee and Eleanor Gologram, died in a vehicle accident in Saudi Arabia March 18, 1991, while serving with the Ohio National Guard 838th Military Police Company of Youngstown. Gologram had served three years in the Regular Army.