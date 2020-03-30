The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Jeremy Brown, 44, of 134 W. Summit St., Kent; domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on March 20.



• John Gaurrich, 46, of 1056 Jones St., Ravenna; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on March 18. He was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Walter Grubb, 42, of 9129 Hickory Circle, Windham Township; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, after an incident on March 18.



• John Henterly, 43, of 1222 Overbrook Dr., Kent; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony and theft, a fifth-degree felony; after an incident on Feb. 21.



• Brian A. Kraner, 35, homeless; burglary, a second-degree felony, after an incident on March 23.



• Kyle Reedy, 26, of 3482 Hiwood Ave., Stow; domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on March 9.



• Ryan S. Robeson, 26, of 9835 Belden Dr., Windham; burglary, a second-degree felony, attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on March 19.



• Carlie J. Scheall, 22, of 849 Diane Ave., Streetsboro; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on March 9.



• Paul F. Vilar, 55, whose last known address is 1435 Pike Parkway, Streetsboro; felonious assault, a second-degree felony and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on March 18.