Guernsey Co.



911/Sheriff



Calls Monday:



10:36 p.m., warrant service, Pelican Lane.



9:16 p.m., ill female suffering from pneumonia, North Seventh Street; United Ambulance.



7:50 p.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.



7:04 p.m., female with severe pain after gall bladder was removed, Chestnut Street, Cambridge.



6:51 p.m., female, 21, difficulty breathing and vomiting, Foster Avenue; United Ambulance.



6:44 p.m., suspicious suit case and a bag of pills found along the roadway, Lashley Road.



6:29 p.m., well being check on a female, Endley Road.



4:44 p.m., cow on the roadway, Institute Road.



4:18 p.m., man asked for murder charges after another man told him he has syphilis, Aspen Greene Apartments.



4 p.m., ill woman found lying on the floor confused, Ridgeway Road; United Ambulance.



3:03 p.m., vehicle struck a tree, Old 21 Road; Newcomerstown EMS, Liberty FD and State Highway Patrol.



2:47 p.m., well being check requested for a male who made threats to "shoot up" his place of employment, Lashley Road. Negative contact.



2:27 p.m., brush fire, Miltonsburg-Calais Road; Quaker City EMS/FD.



2:02 p.m., metal debris on roadway, Southgate Road; highway patrol.



2:01 p.m., wood pieces on roadway, I-70; highway patrol.



2:01 p.m., 911 hang-up calls, Chestnut Street; Barnesville PD.



1:31 p.m., woman, 73, fell injuring her arm and neck, Caldwell Street, Pleasant City; United Ambulance.



1:22 p.m., woman, 79, not talking right, Old 21 Road; United Ambulance.



12:23 p.m., well being check on a man and woman, Byesville Road; United and deputies.



10:32 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Byesville.



9:22 a.m., parts stolen off a vehicle, Jacqueline Drive, Byesville.



8:41 a.m., female, 34, difficulty swallowing and a fever, Gomber Avenue, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



8:37 a.m., woman, 69, difficulty breathing, Orr Street; United and Byesville FD.



7:47 a.m., male, 48, elevated blood pressure, Glenn Highway; New Concord EMS and Cassell Station FD.



7:38 a.m., male pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Bluebell Road; United, Pleasant City and Cumberland FDs, MedFlight and highway patrol.



6:56 a.m., items stolen from three trucks, Batesville Road.



6:47 a.m., residential fire alarm, Sewellsville Road; Fairview FD.



1:57 a.m., female, 46, difficulty breathing, Larkspur Lane; United and Old Washington EMS.







Cambridge



Police Dept.



Calls Tuesday:



4:31 a.m., non-criminal investigation, Wheeling Avenue.



2:28 a.m., barking dog complaints, Foster Avenue.



Calls Monday:



4:52 p.m., male identified personal property at a pawn shop that was stolen by his son, Southgate Parkway.



4:51 p.m., fire call, Bryant Avenue; Cambridge FD.



4:39 p.m., theft complaint, Glenn Highway.



4:12 p.m., public service, South 23rd Street.



1:43 p.m., auto accident, Wheeling Avenue.



11:52 a.m., female made suicidal comments, North Avenue.



11:41 a.m., dispute between tenants, Brooklyn Avenue.



11:34 a.m., medical emergency, Wheeling Avenue.



11:25 a.m., neighbor drove through caller’s yard, North Third Street.



10:53 a.m., well being check on a woman, Wheeling Avenue.



10:08 a.m., dog at-large bit another dog, Foster Avenue.



10 a.m., found items, Southgate Parkway.



9:08 a.m., female reported her "ex" called her from Canton in violation of a protection order, Gaston Avenue.



7:32 a.m., domestic dispute, Deer Path Drive. Male arrested.



5:28 a.m., girl, 7, arrived at a residence advising she was kicked out of her grandma’s house, Beatty Avenue. Officers returned her to the North Eighth Street residence and learned the girl had left in the middle of the night to see her mother and had not been evicted from the residence.