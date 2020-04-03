COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office recently addressed concerns regarding scams during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.



"As we continue to work through the COVID-19 outbreak, we would like to inform our community of a few new scams being seen around the state," said Sheriff Tim Rogers in a press release.



Topics raised by the sheriff’s office included:



• Scammers are trying to sell home test kits. There are currently no approved COVID-19 home test kits.



• If you chose to donate, verify the charity’s authenticity.



• Emergency Management Agency workers, medical professionals, Centers for Disease Control staffers or other government entities will not call or e-mail you requesting personal information.



• Be aware that fake e-mails are being sent claiming to be from the CDC or other government entity that contain malware or ransomware. Only open e-mails from trusted sources.



• Do not fall prey to scammers who pose as government officials who call, text or e-mail asking for personal or financial information in order to get your stimulus relief from the government.



The sheriff also addressed a few more changes at the office.



Concealed Carry or CCW license holders whose permits expire between March 9 and Dec. 1 this year will remain valid and do not need to be renewed until Dec. 1. Emergency and new CCWs are still being handled with limited hours.



All sheriff’s sales by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office have been suspended until further notice.