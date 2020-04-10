Saint Paul offers some good advice during this trying time with the virus. "Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good." How do we hold fast what is good? "Love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor." We can do this by being the Church in many places. Places like our homes and by staying a safe distance from others. We are "not to lag in zeal, to be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord." We "rejoice in hope, being patient in suffering, and persevere in prayer." We "Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers."



As we find new ways to be in communication with others, we become the hands and feet of Christ in a difficult time. A phone call, a letter, running an errand or delivering medicine or groceries can be a direct answer to prayer. Finally the Bible as this good advice; "Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are. Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all."



When we are open to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit we will find many ways to be the Church in this difficult time. Let us make every effort to be true Christians in this trying time. As many signs around town say, "We are in this together."