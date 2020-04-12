APRIL 12, 1960



George H. Whitis and his coin bank collection are featured in an article of the newsletter of the Kentucky Historical Society.



APRIL 12, 1970



Twenty-five cars of a B&O freight train derail in a spectacular accident. There are no reported injuries.



APRIL 12, 1980



NEWCOMERSTOWN " State legislators are requested to add Devil's Den Park, Gilmore, which includes a nudists colony, to a list of "natural wonders of Ohio."



APRIL 12, 1990



Kimberly J. Gibson, a freshman at Murray State University, Murray, Ky., competed as a representative for the intercollegiate equestrian team at the regionals at MSU. She is a 1989 graduate of Cambridge High School and is the daughter of Jerry and Delores Gibson of Cambridge.



APRIL 12, 2000



There are approximately 876 entries in the Festival of Learning this year. The event, which is sponsored by The Guernsey Bank, is taking place at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.