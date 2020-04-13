Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) on Friday announced over $50 million in federal funds for colleges, universities, and other higher educational institutions in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, as well as emergency financial aid grants for students. The institutions are allowed to keep a portion of the money they receive to help cover the significant financial losses many schools have suffered. However, they are required to distribute at least half of their funding to students in the form of emergency cash grants to help students pay for housing, food, and other basic essentials.



Kent State University will receive $19,307,244, the highest allocation in the district. Hiram College will receive $1,033,772. Northeast Ohio Medical University will receive $272,933.



"Unfortunately, too often the coronavirus’ impact on our students has been under appreciated. Like other Americans, our students’ lives have been upended by this crisis and need the financial support this money will give them to provide for their basic needs," Ryan said in a press release. "Our colleges, universities, and other institutions of higher education are important to our communities — first as centers of learning for our students, but also for the employment and services they provide. This funding will ensure that they have the financial resources they need to serve their students and pay their employees."



These funds will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Education and were made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. The amounts provided to these institutions of higher learning are part of a $12.56 billion allocation from the CARES Act, distributed based on student enrollment. At least 50% of the money must be provided to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus. Those expenses may include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.