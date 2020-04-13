The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Juwan Pulliam, 19, of 735 Silver Meadows Blvd., Kent; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after an incident on March 14.



• Darrell C. Caffee, 19, of 601 Silver Meadows Blvd., Kent; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after an incident on March 14.



• Lauren J. Leone, 35, of 769 Davies Ave., Akron; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, after an incident on March 23.