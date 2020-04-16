Alliance



Smith Larry S from Hinten Michael A, 1145 Avalon Ave. , $12,000.



Dalesandro Joseph J from Croft Karen S, 1073 Parkside Ave. , $45,000.



Alfanso Santiago Esteban from Ogden Susan L, 858 S Arch Ave. , $50,800.



Buehler Matthew W from Moore Brenda L, 1320 Highland Ave. , $56,000.



Maclennan Ryan Sarah from Hopper Glenn J Lamp Jennifer L, 2810 Center Ave. , $94,000.



Boyle Siera from Layne Summer D Allen R, 417 Dorwood Drive , $104,500.



Divvy Homes Warehouse 2 Llc from Divvy Homes Warehouse 2 Llc, Freedom Ave. S , $105,000.



Divvy Homes Warehouse 2 Llc from Equity Trust Co Fbo Asher D Mccune Ira, 2252 S Freedom Ave. , $105,000.



Divvy Homes Warehouse 2 Llc from Equity Trust Co Fbo Asher D Mccune Ira, Freedom Ave. S , $105,000.



Holbrook Jeffrey S Kimberly A from Tallman Carol, 2530 Eastern Ave. , $148,000.



Schen Ann L from Gecina Joan Combs Jane Mihaila Janic, 2825 Patriots Path Condo 2-b, $150,000.



Hiswill Properties Llc from Hiswill Properties Llc, 691 Sawburg Ave. S , $195,000.



Morris Wayne Erma from Les Koehn Construction Inc, Park Commons Cir Ne , $18,000.



Heestand Lee Deborah from Yost Sandra K, 978 Cornell Drive , $65,000.



Ritenour James O from Superior Housing Llc, 129 Perry Ct , $73,000.



Newcomer Virgil Jennifer from Kirby Jason S, 113 Catherine Ln , $85,000.



Lake Township



Jre Homes Llc from Siggelkow Dale R Susan C, 8804 Blitzen Road Nw , $95,000.



Fairchild Gina from Miller Paul A Patricia F, 129 Prospect Ave. N , $95,000.



Dunfee Christopher Kerensa from Rhoades John P Jr tamill, 1310 Tumbleweed St. Ne , $152,000.



Sabo Tyler from Wichert Adam R, 11215 Kent Ave. Ne , $162,000.



Owen Douglas Roxanne from Nvr Inc A Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan, 3334 Suffolk St. Nw , $260,620.



Rhoads Theresa A from Bennett Stephen C teresa L, 11269 Bridle Ave. Ne , $190,000.



Bilyew Declan Lauren from Bisesi Michael P And Lisa M, 3620 Sweitzer St. Nw , $205,000.



Cooper Sean D from Kovatch Patricia A, 2676 Greenbranch Road Nw , $209,000.



Bisesi Michael Lisa M from Ruff Robert Shawna, 13682 Nutmeg Cir Nw , $260,000.



Suarez Richard A Luann from Sifer Robert G Nancy K B Trustees / R, 9311 Bletchley Ave. Nw , $319,900.



Ruff Robert Shawna from Miller Sherry, 13505 Carnation Ave. Nw , $362,000.



Light Ricky L from Remark Christopher Trustee, 11513 Streamview Ave. Nw , $415,000.



Isler Chad R Sarah from Duffy Daniel J Denise A, 8652 Cauley Ave. Nw , $420,000.



Hendrickson Usa Llc from Lsi Gm Acquisition Corp, 9260 Pleasantwood Ave. Nw , $8,100,000.



Calvery Chapel Of Canton from Heritage Reformed Baptist Church, 3077 Mount Pleasant St. Nw , $127,000.



Bittner Garrett M. Heather Blair from Burbridge Carmen M, 11885 Meadowlane Ave. Nw , $166,000.



Miller Shannon M from Loucks Matthew T Sarah L, 12022 Lagoona Cir Nw , $172,400.



Six Brothers Investment Properties Llc from Bair Donald R Trustee, 13415 Cleveland Ave. Nw , $173,800.



Gore-mcmillen Sarah from Freeburg Georgia L, 13472 Peppertree Ave. Nw , $180,000.



Mcmullin Nathaniel Leah from Underwood Jack D Rita F, 12523 Springwater Ave. Nw , $191,000.



Wittensoldner Amy D James L Jr from Cook Kenneth W Jean L, 2709 Country Squire St. Nw , $205,000.



Crdj Properties, Llc from Tac Development Co Inc, 11726 Cleveland Ave. Nw , $868,833.



Vecci Mackenzie L Richards from Zoller Frederick L Susan M, 1564 Gulf St. Nw , $216,000.



Wallwork Todd M Amanda R from Piero Timothy J, 11294 Radburne Ave. Nw , $249,900.



Stokes Jennifer A from Oakes Construction Llc, 2427 Santry Cir Nw , $359,900.



Lexington Township



Williams Shane F Lacher Tracy from Phillips Briana M Williams Shane F, 14402 Sturbridge Road Ne , $29,950.



Ward Anna from Burt Lloyd Paula, 11371 Webb Ave. Ne , $52,000.



Wittensoldner Ryan S Kelly N from Sec Property Holdings, Llc, 1330 W Cambridge St. , $80,000.



Wittensoldner Ryan S Kelly N from Sec Property Holdings, Llc, 582 Cobblestone Ave. Ne , $80,000.



Cody Steven A from Www Premier Properties Llc, 11320 Lair Road Ne , $120,000.



Bowers Ronald L Andrea N from Bahler Michael H, 543 Briarcliff Ave. Ne , $127,000.



Andrews Nicole L from West Thomas D Erin M, 423 Kentwood Ave. Ne , $195,000.



Fountain Robert L Iv Markesha A from Great Value Realty Llc, 14890 Elmside St. Ne , $129,900.



Provence Amanda R, Richard Jr, Penny from Hensley William O, 12616 Union Ave. Ne , $192,000.



Louisville



Benchmark Properties Of Ohio Ltd from Greene William A, 120 Oregon Ave. , $3,000.



Kloots Henry A Ann M from Tressel Alvin R Peggy S, W Chester Drive , $24,500.



Drl Rental Property Llc from Bresson Shirley A, 2029 Main St. W , $80,000.



Cline Kim Bobbie L. Jr. from Donohue Connie S, 476 Reno Drive E , $95,700.



Dunnerstick Sean M Sharon R from Gery Emily S Moore Matthew L, 1425 Washington Blvd. , $113,000.



Moore Matthew L Emily S from Myers David Michael Mary Elizabeth Lee, 221 Devinney Ave. , $119,900.



Jackson Katie from Ost Ruth M, 1605 E Main St. , $134,500.



Simon Christopher from Bandi-cain Andrea L, 1450 Pendleton Ave. Nw , $215,000.



Aigler John Thomas Ii Wyman Bailey from Herrick Todd M Aimee J, 1189 Cheverton Ave. , $250,000.



Marlboro Township



Smith Shane from Sams Thomas Danielle, 8754 Lynnett St. Ne , $179,000.



Patton Hugh T Andric Carmen from Henderson Adam J, 10583 Beeson St. Ne , $191,500.



Nimishillen Township



Haddad Sr Jeffry J Kady M from Haddad Jack, 4353 Fruitland Ave. , $122,000.



Beaver Jessica N from Stoffer Linda L Guster Jeanie M Mart, 5650 Mowry St. , $130,000.



Ange Christopher D from Ange Donald R Jerilyn V, 5350 Oakridge Drive , $130,000.



Youngblood Taylor Kristian from Horey Christopher M Jamie M, 4795 Leone Road Ne , $144,000.



Greco Joseph V Molly A from Hallier Robert M Celine A, 5393 N Nickel Plate St. , $385,000.



Shaw Madeline Mae Kingshirn Chase A from Beal Andrew T Nicole I, 5125 Hahn St. Ne , $165,000.



Boey Adam J Erica from Abraham Rick A, 5181 Hahn St. Ne , $202,000.



Osnaburg Township



Shrader Tiffany M from Metzger Russell J, 3855 Ravenna Ave. Se , $125,000.



Miller Hayden D Alspaugh Taylor M from Vincent Earl E, 2713 Cronau Ave. Ne , $156,013.



Reed Randy E Cross Larry Lte from Cross Larry D Trustee, 340 Bundy Ave. E , $175,000.



Hanna Todd M Kristen Y from Stevens Barbara A miller Jenny L, 750 Neimans Ave. Se , $365,000.



Paris Township



Habitat For Humanity East Central Ohio from Big Arbs Enterprises Llc, 402 E Line St. , $50,000.



Croft Derek from Heckman Gary Karen M, 2323 Anderson Ave. Ne , $61,600.



Mahoning Valley Railway Company from Lwr Inc, E Line St. , $67,760.



Stover Adam L Vicky M from Greco Joseph V Molly A, 1279 Fox Ave. Se , $350,000.



Morckel Justin Alan from Home Savings Bank, 818 Hillview Ave. , $124,400.



Conn Timothy M Heather from Howard Leisa K Ware Bryan T, 259 Union Ave. Se , $150,000.



Church David L Jr Ashlee from Renicker Mark A Brenda L, 13129 Lincoln St. Se , $190,000.



Washington Township



Reinsel Andrew S Jessica K Etal from Moser Barbara A Etal, Anderson Ave. Ne , $40,000.



Bowling Mathew D Trisha M from Carpenter Theresa M, 4724 Anderson Ave. Ne , $150,000.