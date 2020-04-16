Agriculture Security Area resolutions to be signed



The Baughman Township trustees will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at the township office, 3470 N. Mount Eaton Road, Burton City, for signing of Agriculture Security Area resolutions.



Drive thru hot lunch available



A drive thru hot lunch to go (there is a walk up line, too) is available Saturday, April 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. until the meals are gone at 215 S. Walnut St. in Wooster. It is provided by Christian Aid Ministries in collaboration with United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Catholic Charities and the Wayne Center for the Arts.



Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority to meet April 22



The regular meeting of the Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 at 11:30 a.m. by telephone conference call. The public may attend the meeting by dialing 1-641-426-1600 and entering access code 803-1386.



Liberty Preparatory School meeting canceled



The regular April meeting of the Liberty Preparatory School Governing Board has been canceled. The regular May meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at the Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N Milton St, Smithville. The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, an alternative meeting format may be used.



Norwayne School Board meeting scheduled April 27



The regular April meeting of the Norwayne Local School District Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, April 27 in the Norwayne High School Library, 350 S Main St, Creston. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a modified meeting format is anticipated.