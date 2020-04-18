I know you are being bombarded with COVID-19 information, however, it’s time for a little more information on COVID-19 and how it is affecting families. First let’s look at something important – how does COVID-19 affect pregnant women.



Both United States and the World Health Organization agree there is currently no evidence pregnant women are at higher risk to contract COVID-19. Therefore, they should follow the guidelines everyone should follow. That includes frequent washing of hands, not touching your face, face mask if going out and minimal contact with others. Continue to attend prenatal doctor visits. Currently there is no data indicating COVID-19 increases the chance of miscarriage.



For those who plan to breastfeed there is currently no evidence of COVID-19 being found in breast milk. Even if the mother becomes symptomatic she should not stop breastfeeding because antibodies in her milk will benefit the baby.



Another serious matter is the plethora of snake-oil salesmen currently on the internet. An increasing number of people are trying to take advantage of our fear of COVID-19 to offer "prevention" and "cures". Be aware; don’t be taken in. Currently there is no "prevention" or "cure" for COVID-19. There is no oil, supplement or pill you can take that will prevent you getting COVID-19 or "cure" you if you get it.



On to less serious matters, or maybe not less serious matters. The internet at your house may appear to be moving slower than usual. Don’t call your provider. The problem is with everyone home more people are on the internet. The internet is like an escalator. The more people you put on it the more congested it is and the slower it goes.



Evaluate what your family is using the internet for. Could games be done on a handheld device? Does everyone have to use your carrier at once? Priority should be given to parental work, then school work, then social contacting, lastly games.



This leads of course to talking to your children about messages on the internet. With more time for the internet they may log on and get messages from people they don’t know. They need to be deleted without opening. There is usually enough showing to give them an idea of the contents. Any message addressed to "Beloved" or "Dear One" should be immediately discarded.



The IRS does not send you a notice you owe money to your email address. Trust me; the IRS knows your street address. Likewise, any message from the "International World Bank" should be discarded (there is a World Bank; there is no International World Bank). If they are holding millions of dollars for you, they already have your address.



Teach your child to hover over the sender information in the corner. This will tell them who is really sending the message. I recently got an email saying it was to confirm my carrier cancellation. A quick hover revealed the sender was a Joseph at another carrier. Delete.



Finally, let’s talk about stress. Unfortunately our enforced togetherness can cause stress in both parents and children. Routines are disrupted and quite frankly, we are in each other’s space more then we like. All too often tempers flare and inappropriate behaviors occur. Child abuse and domestic abuse occur more frequently with stress. As a parent you must stay in control. Understand stress is the real problem, not your children and partner.



Go for a walk. Call a friend. Be in control.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.