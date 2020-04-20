Monday

Apr 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM


APRIL 20, 1959

Gary Jones is named "Senior of the Week" at Cambridge High School. Gary’s favorite pastime is roller skating.

APRIL 20, 1969

Mrs. Mary Steele’s students at Garfield Elementary School dine on unique Arcuna chicken as they study about health and nutrition. Among the students eating the unusual meat are: James Morris, Jimmy Harper, Jimmy White, Robert Ansberry and Becky Knuff.

APRIL 20, 1979

Meadowbrook Colts defeat GCC, 9-2, in prep baseball, Scot Jackson is winning Colt pitcher, Greg Eigel takes the loss for GCC.

APRIL 20, 1989

Larry A. Caldwell, president of Cambridge Savings and Loan Association, has announced the promotions of Betty A. Davis, Deborah L. Parry, Jean A. Lish and Lynn Marlatt.

APRIL 20, 1999

Rachel Wharton, a student at Cambridge High School, was presented the "Excellent in Youth Award" from the 23rd Masonic District Past Masters Association.