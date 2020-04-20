Stanley L. "Stan" Morse played with the likes of Lionel Hampton and Horace Heidt and served as music director at Canton’s Trinity Gospel Temple for more than 30 years.



Morse, 88, died April 11, a week after his wife, Margaret. Both were residents of the Altercare nursing care facility near Alliance, where an outbreak of COVID-19 has killed eight patients.



The charismatic Morse led and arranged music for the Trinity Gospel Temple Orchestra.



A native of Geneva, Pa., Morse grew up in Zanesville. At 16, he turned down an offer to join Duke Ellington’s orchestra.



The Rev. Dave Lombardi, senior pastor, described Morse as a gentleman and "fantastic musician."



Lombardi said Morse came on board in the 1970s, just as Trinity had outgrown a 700-seat church and was transitioning to its current site at 1612 Tuscarawas St. W.



"When we started to roll in the 1970s and started to grow downtown, we began to build the choir," he said. "My wife was directing the choir. My brother-in-law heard about a guy named Stan Morse and recommended that we get hold of him. He liked what we were doing and began to work with my wife."



The "Hour of Power Singers" were a fixture on local TV in the 1970s and 1980s.



Lombardi said Morse was one of the most gifted musicians he’s seen.



"He could listen to a whole orchestra and hear if one person was off," he laughed. "He was just so amazing. He helped us and we just grew like crazy."



Lombardi said Trinity’s orchestra drew top-notch talent because of Morse’s skills.



"The guy who was head of the music program at the University of Akron began to play for us," Lombardi said. "That’s how we built our band, along with the choir. He was a master musician."



Lombardi said even after Morse stepped down as director, he remained with the band as a trombonist.



Morse’s son, Stanley II, said that he and his two sisters visited with their father via FaceTime for the final time on April 11.



Blessed and gifted



"While my sisters and I weren’t physically with him, we saw his gentle face. And there was recognition in his eyes," the son said. "I cannot thank nurse Tina and the entire staff at the nursing home for making those video chats possible – even using their own personal devices – and for doing what they could to ease his journey."



Morse, a film and television director, said his father had a blessed life. In addition to music, Stanley Sr. was a 1958 graduate of Ball State Teachers College (University) and briefly taught in Detroit before finding work with an orchestra.



"He was given an amazing gift from God in the form of being a world-class jazz trombonist," he said. "Music took my father around the world and he was a mentor to countless young and aspiring musicians. He devoted his life to Christ and gave his talents back through his music in praise and adoration."



Morse’s daughter Cheryl, a retired Canton City Schools teacher, said Trinity Gospel Temple and its orchestra were her dad’s "heart and soul."



"My dad started at Trinity in 1974. Brother Dave and his wife are like family to us," she said.



Cheryl Morse noted her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and COPD, played in the church’s orchestra until last May. In July, he was placed in Altercare.



"They did a great job. It’s nobody’s fault," she said. "It’s tough. My dad still had some life left in him. However many thousands of us in this world have lost a parent to this virus, it’s just a tragedy. I hate to be a statistic. The only positive is, my dad was a great man of faith; he loved Jesus. It was fitting that he went on Holy Saturday."



Stan Morse II noted the family has lost four members to the coronavirus.



"Since this pandemic began, my family has lost my dad’s other sister, Aunt Florence, my dad’s wife, Maggie, my first cousin, Sandy, and now my dad," he said. "I’m rarely at a loss for words, but I am now."



Generous genius



Darrell Whitehurst, Trinity’s current music director, said Morse helped him to achieve his musical goals.



"When I was about 18, I didn’t know him at the time, but I desired to be a composer and arranger," he said. "I sent Quincy Jones a letter, but I never heard from him. I’m not sure how it happened exactly, but when I met Stan, he was that type of person. It was really helpful for me to see how it was done. I was able to look at his scores."



Whitehurst described Morse as an outgoing person who helped him get work as a musician through a Columbus-based entertainment company.



"Just an all-around, very nice person. He had a big heart; he just loved everybody," Whitehurst said. "No one was a stranger around him. He was a really loving man."



"My father was a big man with an even bigger heart and would literally give the shirt off his back to help a stranger," Morse said. "That was his way – learned from both his father and the blessed word of God."



In addition to his son and daughter, Stanley Morse Sr. is survived by daughter Barbara, an NBC News correspondent in Providence, R.I.; and three grandchildren.



Lombardi said the church will host a memorial service whenever it’s safe to do so. Reed Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



"I know in my heart and soul that even if no human was physically with dad as he died, he was never alone," Stanley Morse II said. "The Holy Spirit was there, holding his hand and guiding him through a chorus of angels to meet the son of the living God and welcoming him into his true home."



